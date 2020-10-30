Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers
Troopers selling Christmas wreaths
The Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps will have freshly made evergreen wreaths available for sale. These wreaths are $30 and will be delivered to your doorstep between December 4 and December 8. These wreaths make excellent gifts and put a special finishing touch to your Christmas decorating. To order one of these wreaths please call the Troopers office at 472-2141 or Ted Gilbert at 265-2894. The Troopers wish you all a wonderful holiday season.
Christmas gifts from Wyoming
Here's a Christmas gift for those who love Wyoming. PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100 percent, cotton 4-by 6-foot throw, designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 259-3350.
Hunting for Heroes benefit Nov. 7
All American Hunting Bash, hosted by Mule Deer Foundation and Hunting with Heroes Wyoming, is 6 p.m., on November 7. For online ticket sales, see muledeer.myeventscenter.com.
Join Mule Deer Foundation of Wyoming and Hunting with Heroes Wyoming for a lively and quick huge firearms raffle, silent auction, and live auction. In under three hours, at least 15 firearms will be raffled and auctioned as well as numerous other great prizes such as artwork and hunts! This event is free to attend, just buy your raffle tickets, bid on the auctions, and have fun! There will be food and drinks available for purchase during the event.
All who pre-register online prior to the event will be entered to win a $100 Raffle Package. All who order raffle packages prior to the event will receive free additional raffle tickets as listed in each package. Online sales will end at 11:59 p.m., on November 5, but do not worry if you miss the online sales you can still buy tickets at the event.
If you would like to participate remotely just purchase your package(s), make sure to enter “REMOTE” when asked during the checkout process (all remote participant purchases must be completed 48 hours prior to the event). We will send you a photo of your tickets. Then we will randomly split up your tickets as evenly as possible between both the firearm buckets and bonus guns buckets just prior to the start of the event. Then just sit back and watch on the drawings Facebook live! We will also call online winners within a 24 hours of the event.
Silent auction at Art 321
Shop online for a silent auction fundraiser featuring a diverse collection of works by women artists in Wyoming through October 31. Drop by Art 321, 321 W. Midwest, during regular business hours for a tour of the exhibit and the developing basement space.
Find the auction at: https://art321womenartists.ggo.bid/.
Greek pastries sale
The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is taking orders for its annual bake sale of baklava and Greek pastries. To place your order, call 237-4470, text to 307-251-5134, or e-mail pkofakis@gmail.com. Prices are the same great value at $25 per one dozen baklava or $25 for a tin of three kinds of four other pastries. Order by November 7, 2020. Pick up and pay for your order on Saturday, November 21, 2020, between 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. We can also do curbside pickup or arrange for delivery. Proceeds support the philanthropic work of Philoptochos Ladies Society.
Boxing club gets big Daniels Fund grant
Casper Boxing Club announced that it has received a $50,000.00 Daniels Fund grant to support the Clubs Youth Boxing Program, their Rock Steady Boxing Program, the National PAL program, and the day to day operations of the Club.
The Casper Boxing Club is a community youth sports program. CBC has been working with youth for 30 years teaching principles, sportsmanship, confidence, discipline, and character through the sport of Amateur boxing.
“This grant will enable us to continue to support our youth membership program, grow our competition boxing team, continue with our NPAL youth at risk program and keep our club running for the general membership,” said Clayton Jensen, executive director of the Casper Boxing Club.
The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grant program, scholarship program and ethics initiative. Visit their website: DanielsFund.org to learn more.
For more information about the Casper Boxing Club, call 265-2471 or visit our website www.casperboxingclub.com.
Thanks from foundation
Meals on Wheels Foundation would like to give a special thanks to Central Wyoming Corvette Club for hosting the Funkana event that was held on September 13 that benefited Meals on Wheels. It was an incredibly fun day and we appreciate the time, support and generosity of the Central Wyoming Corvette Club. We are so grateful to R & R Rest Stops, Sunrise Shopping Center, Indian Ice, Pepsi, Hat Six Travel Center, Foxy’s Grill and all who donated items to the raffle. To all who came out to participate, all our volunteers and donors, we are so grateful. Thank you everyone for your support to Meals on Wheels.
Thanks to friends of Hawk Springs
The friends of the Hawk Springs Community Building have raised enough money to pay the insurance and other expenses for the upkeep of the building through this difficult time. The annual monthly summer hamburger fries were canceled because of the pandemic, and a plea was issued for help with the bills not able to covered by savings.
Donations were received from alumni and children and grandchildren of alumni of the Hawk Springs school, from people who lived in Hawk Springs previously, from families who currently live in or near Hawk Springs and from those who have attended hamburger fries in the past. Some donations were large and some were small. All were given with kindness and received with gratitude.
Ski history project thanks donors
The Casper Mountain Ski History Project, a subcommittee of the Casper Mountain National Ski Patrol, would like to thank the many donors who have contributed to the project. They are producing a book and DVD documentary from over 25 videoed interviews. Thanks to Sam Weaver and Sean Ellis who began the project in 2008 and the many who have added to this project, the rich history and stories of friendship, camaraderie and volunteerism that made this mountain a local and regional winter recreation destination will be preserved.
The Natrona County School District Recreation Joint Powers Board gave the initial grant. Others who have given generously include the Wyoming Community Development Fund through the Bart Rea donor advised fund, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Warren Weaver Family, Arlene Rosin, Bob and Nancy Kidd, Bill and Jan Chambers, the Zimmerman Family Trust, the Hardesty Family, Barbara Scifers, Friends of Hogadon, the Leotta Family, the Wold Family Trust, Mike Huber, the Goodstein Foundation, Glenn and Pat Bochmann, Larry and Becky Steensland, Bill Bays, Gregg Welton, Christine Haley and Mary Hales.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos or other support is asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
