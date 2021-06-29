Town Crier: Fundraisers

Frank's Butcher Shop has generously offered to donate three halves of beef for the VFW to raffle off, including cutting and wrapping. The VFW, as well as supporting businesses around town, have begun selling tickets, one for $10, six for $50. There will only be 1,000 tickets sold. If interested, please stop by the VFW any time during business hours (1800 Bryan Stock Trail, at the top of the hill with the helicopter), or call 235-4867. Various Post and Auxiliary members will be selling tickets too. The drawing will be held on October 1. Need not be present to win. Keep an eye on this space, as monthly ribeye dinners from Frank's will be announced as well. The VFW sincerely thank the entire Casper community, and especially Frank's Butcher Shop, for their kindness in support of all veterans in our area.