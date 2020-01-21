Town Crier | Fundraisers

For every $250 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, you will get a chance to drive away in this beauty and help update access to technology for youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

At the 2020 Reverse Raffle & Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, pledges made during the Impact Auction support the expansion of the Susie McMurry Technology Center at the main club, improve access to updated technology at all club sites, and grow college education opportunities for youth and their families. Currently, the club has raised 75 percent of the funds needed to finish the expansion.

Winner will be drawn at random at the 2020 Reverse Raffle and Auction on February 1, 2020 at the Casper Events Center. You need not be present at the event to win the car, but it would be more fun if you are present.

Pledges are being accepted now and will end at the completion of the Impact Auction held at the Reverse Raffle and Auction on February 1, 2020.