Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers

Help mission meet match

During the month of May, Wyoming Rescue Mission is participating in its annual May Match Challenge, which, this year, is to raise $125,000. That figure will be matched 100 percent by three local donors: the Martin Family Foundation, McMurry Foundation and Zimmerman Family Foundation, totaling $250,000 to secure mission operations through the spring.

“The care and compassion of this community to respond to the match challenge of these amazing partners deeply touches so many lives in need,” WRM executive director Brad Hopkins, said. “May Match will restore hope and transform Wyoming lives struggling with homelessness and poverty. We are incredibly grateful.”

To donate, visit wyomission.org/donate, drop off a check or money order to 230 N. Park, or mail a check or money order to PO Box 2030; Casper, WY 82602. A donation receipt will be mailed to you.

Popular plant sale May 22

Natrona County Master Gardeners will again hold their plant sale fundraiser, after a year without this community favorite event. The plant sale will be held rom 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22, at the Agriculture Resources and Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road.