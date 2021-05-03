Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers
Help mission meet match
During the month of May, Wyoming Rescue Mission is participating in its annual May Match Challenge, which, this year, is to raise $125,000. That figure will be matched 100 percent by three local donors: the Martin Family Foundation, McMurry Foundation and Zimmerman Family Foundation, totaling $250,000 to secure mission operations through the spring.
“The care and compassion of this community to respond to the match challenge of these amazing partners deeply touches so many lives in need,” WRM executive director Brad Hopkins, said. “May Match will restore hope and transform Wyoming lives struggling with homelessness and poverty. We are incredibly grateful.”
To donate, visit wyomission.org/donate, drop off a check or money order to 230 N. Park, or mail a check or money order to PO Box 2030; Casper, WY 82602. A donation receipt will be mailed to you.
Popular plant sale May 22
Natrona County Master Gardeners will again hold their plant sale fundraiser, after a year without this community favorite event. The plant sale will be held rom 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22, at the Agriculture Resources and Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road.
If you have plants from your garden you are willing to donate, please drop them by the ALRC anytime this week for the Master Gardeners to pot and prepare for the sale. If you have houseplants you have divided or you would like to donate, they could be dropped off at the ARLC during the two weeks prior to the sale in May.
If you have plants to donate, but need assistance with digging them in your yard, please contact Zach Schultz at 247-2093 to set up a time. For further information, please contact the UW Extension office at 235-9400.
We would like to thank the community for continued support of this important fundraiser.
Wyoming throws for sale
PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100 percent cotton 4-foot by 6-foot throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect Mother’s Day, Father's Day, graduation and wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 259-3350.
Reverse Raffle & Auction May 22
You have an opportunity to celebrate So Much Good in our community and help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the annual Reverse Raffle & Auction to be held on Saturday, May 22, at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center). Guest speaker is NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis.
The annual Reverse Raffle & Auction features the opportunity to bid during a live auction on exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences, home and outdoor living packages, and more. In addition, a silent auction will include a variety of items including art, collectibles, and entertainment. Each ticket holder has a chance to win $5,000 cash.
A specific area of support this year is geared toward programs to help teens thrive and succeed in school and once they graduate. With each $250 donated, you will have a chance to win a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 truck donated by E & F Towing and Transport with upgraded enhancements by Sonny’s RV and Truck Outfitter.
Reserve tickets or a table online www.bgccw.org/somuchgood or by calling 235-4079. Tickets are $125 each or become a table sponsor for $1,000 (includes 8 tickets, company name in auction catalogue and displayed at event). Upgrade to VIP status for an additional $1,000/table.
Proceeds support operations of the 10 sites in four counties and the thousands of youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
Self Help Center moves fundraiser to May
The Self Help Center of Natrona County’s 4th Annual Lip Sync Battle has been rescheduled for Friday, May 14. The theme of this year’s event is “Lip Sync for Justice: Battle of the Attorneys.” Five local lawyers will be helping the Self Help Center raise funds in support of its mission toward eliminating the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assaults regionally. If there are questions regarding the event, please call the Self Help Center at 235-2814, or, for more information regarding services, go to www.shccasper.com or find us on Facebook. Details regarding tickets for the event can be found at www.auctria.com/auction/lipsync.
Gumbo cookoff June 5
The annual Oil City Gumbo Cook-off will be held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on June 5. The open air cook-off combines competition with live music, a vendor fair, and a motorcycle and car show.
Each year the gates open at 11 a.m. with gumbo tasting at 11:30, and attendees are welcome to walk around and enjoy the live music, drink a beer, and even stay for the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m.
The admission fee for spectators is $10, with children 6 and under free; veterans will pay $5 with a military ID.
Proceeds benefit the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.
Enter the gumbo competition to cook a seafood gumbo, meat gumbo, or both. Entry fee for participants is $150 for one or $225 for both.
For more information or to enter, contact Abigail Strube at wyfoundationcancercare@gmail.com or call 262-0749.
Self Help Center gets donation
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the Self Help Center in Casper recently. The donation comes as a thank you to the credit union’s membership for helping them reach $500 million in assets. Jennifer Dyer, executive director of the Self Help Center accepted the donation from Crystal Bratvold, branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Casper branch.
Ski history project on track
The Casper Mountain Ski History (CMSH) project is very pleased to announce that the CMSH book and documentary DVD is scheduled to be published by the end of 2021. Many grants and donations previously received have been acknowledged. Thanks to more recent donors Barbara Bogart, Ralph and Lucille Barton, Jackie and Pinky Ellis, Alan Vandeventer, and Sandy Nations (in memory of Gay Nations). Sincere thanks to all who have given their help financially or in the form of their time and effort.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos, or other support are asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Donors acknowledged
In-Kind and other support for the Casper Mountain Ski History Project is most appreciated as our efforts to produce a book and video documentary continue. These products are based on interviews of 35 of Casper’s Nordic and Alpine ski pioneers. The following supporters, in addition to those already published in previous notices, have made this project possible by their hard work and sharing of their expertise: Kevin Anderson, Vince Crolla and Johanna Wickman of the Western History Center at Casper College; Karen Snyder, Bart Rea and Craig Smith in procuring grants; Diane Neste, Nathan Vondra, Rick Zimmer with letters of support; Sally Ann Shurmur and the Casper Star Tribune with publicity and Barbara Bogart with transcriptions, donating half her salary back to the project.
This project has been possible through the generous support of many donors. Sincere thanks. Input from the community is welcome; please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.