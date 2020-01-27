Town Crier: Fundraisers

Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Meals On Wheels office, The Cadillac Cowgirl, Porter’s Mountain View Supply, Hilltop National Bank (Country Club Location), First Interstate Bank (downtown location and Eastridge Mall Location) and Blue Ridge Coffee.

The Pot o’ Beans reverse raffle includes cash prizes for the evening totaling $10,575. Buy a bean for $100 and your bean could be worth up to $5,000. There are 29 additional chances to win between $125 and $600. For each bean purchased, you will receive two admission tickets to the event. If you purchase a bean but cannot attend, we will gladly mail your admission tickets to your family or friends in the Casper area who would enjoy coming to the event. You do not need to be present to win.

If you are interested in being a chili and/or soup vendor, sponsor, volunteer or to donate a raffle prize please contact Meals On Wheels for further information at 265-8659. You can also visit us at www.mealswheels.com or on Facebook.

Relay for Life daffodil sales