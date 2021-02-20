Town Crier: Fundraisers

Calendar celebrates MOW’s 50 years

2021 marks Natrona County Meals on Wheels 50th anniversary. The Meals on Wheels Foundation created a calendar to ignite a celebration of the recipients affected by the work of the organization. In the calendar, you will get to know some of these amazing people and all the talent that surrounds them. To purchase a calendar, call 265-8659 or head downtown to shop and grab your calendar at one of these participating businesses: Cadillac Cowgirl, Donnell’s Candies, White Lace & Promises-Galleria of Gifts, Ridley’s (East) and Shade Tree. Your purchase of the celebration calendar will help cover the cost of two to three meals. From all of us at Natrona County Meals on Wheels and the Meals on Wheels Foundation, we sincerely thank you for your support.

Self Help Center moves fundraiser to May