Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers
Reverse Raffle & Auction May 22
You have an opportunity to celebrate So Much Good in our community and help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the annual Reverse Raffle & Auction to be held on Saturday, May 22, at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).
The annual Reverse Raffle & Auction features the opportunity to bid during a live auction on exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences, home and outdoor living packages, and more. In addition, a silent auction will include a variety of items including art, collectibles, and entertainment. Each ticket holder has a chance to win $5,000 cash.
A specific area of support this year is geared toward programs to help teens thrive and succeed in school and once they graduate. With each $250 donated, you will have a chance to win a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 truck donated by E & F Towing and Transport with upgraded enhancements by Sonny’s RV and Truck Outfitter.
Reserve tickets or a table online www.bgccw.org/somuchgood or by calling 235-4079. Tickets are $125 each or become a table sponsor for $1,000 (includes 8 tickets, company name in auction catalogue and displayed at event). Upgrade to VIP status for an additional $1,000/table.
Proceeds support operations of the 10 sites in four counties and the thousands of youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
Girl Scout cookie season
Girl Scouts in Wyoming will take cookie pre-orders until Feb. 21 with delivery in late March. Cookies can be ordered online from a Girl Scout through April 18. Cookies can be purchased during Cookie Booth Sales from March 26 to April 18. Girl Scout cookies remain $4 per box with the exception of S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics, which are $5 per box. For more information on 2021 cookies, go to gsmw.org or email kristio@gsmw.org.
Jason’s Friends bowling moves date
Due to the current pandemic, Jason’s Friends Foundation and El Mark-O Lanes have made the difficult decision to postpone the 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends. Since this is the only fundraiser annually, Jason’s Friends wants to make it the best it can be despite the challenges all are facing. COVID-19 has not stopped Wyoming families from hearing those dreaded words, “Your child has cancer,” so foundation volunteers cannot stop either.
Please mark your calendars for the 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends on Saturday, April 24, at El Mark-O Lanes.
Bowling teams are five people. Limited space due to current state regulations. Register today at jasonsfriends.org/bowl/ or call 235-3421. Start fundraising for the 2021 Bowl for Jason’s Friends.
Want to participate virtually? There is a Phantom Bowling option. For more information, call 235-3421 or visit jasonsfriends.org.
Calendar celebrates MOW’s 50 years
2021 marks Natrona County Meals on Wheels 50th anniversary. The Meals on Wheels Foundation created a calendar to ignite a celebration of the recipients affected by the work of the organization. In the calendar, you will get to know some of these amazing people and all the talent that surrounds them. To purchase a calendar, call 265-8659 or head downtown to shop and grab your calendar at one of these participating businesses: Cadillac Cowgirl, Donnell’s Candies, White Lace & Promises-Galleria of Gifts, Ridley’s (East) and Shade Tree. Your purchase of the celebration calendar will help cover the cost of two to three meals. From all of us at Natrona County Meals on Wheels and the Meals on Wheels Foundation, we sincerely thank you for your support.
Self Help Center moves fundraiser to May
The Self Help Center of Natrona County’s 4th Annual Lip Sync Battle, initially scheduled for March 5, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021. The theme of this year’s event is “Lip Sync for Justice: Battle of the Attorneys.” Five local lawyers will be helping the Self Help Center raise funds in support of its mission toward eliminating the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assaults regionally. If there are questions regarding the event, please call the Self Help Center at 235-2814, or, for more information regarding services, go to www.shccasper.com or find us on Facebook. Details regarding tickets for the event can be found at www.auctria.com/auction/lipsync.
Gumbo cook-off June 5
The annual Oil City Gumbo Cook-off will be held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on June 5. The open air cook-off combines competition with live music, a vendor fair, and a motorcycle and car show.
Each year the gates open at 11 a.m. with gumbo tasting at 11:30, and attendees are welcome to walk around and enjoy the live music, drink a beer, and even stay for the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m.
The admission fee for spectators is $10, with children 6 and under free; veterans will pay $5 with a military ID.
Proceeds benefit the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.
Enter the gumbo competition to cook a seafood gumbo, meat gumbo, or both. Entry fee for participants is $150 for one or $225 for both.
For more information or to enter, contact Abigail Strube at wyfoundationcancercare@gmail.com or call 262-0749.
Self Help Center gets donation
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the Self Help Center in Casper recently. The donation comes as a thank you to the credit union’s membership for helping them reach $500 million in assets. Jennifer Dyer, executive director of the Self Help Center accepted the donation from Crystal Bratvold, branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Casper branch.
Ski history project on track
The Casper Mountain Ski History (CMSH) project is very pleased to announce that the CMSH book and documentary DVD is scheduled to be published by the end of 2021. Many grants and donations previously received have been acknowledged. Thanks to more recent donors Barbara Bogart, Ralph and Lucille Barton, Jackie and Pinky Ellis, Alan Vandeventer, and Sandy Nations (in memory of Gay Nations). Sincere thanks to all who have given their help financially or in the form of their time and effort.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos, or other support are asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Donors acknowledged
In-Kind and other support for the Casper Mountain Ski History Project is most appreciated as our efforts to produce a book and video documentary continue. These products are based on interviews of 35 of Casper’s Nordic and Alpine ski pioneers. The following supporters, in addition to those already published in previous notices, have made this project possible by their hard work and sharing of their expertise: Kevin Anderson, Vince Crolla and Johanna Wickman of the Western History Center at Casper College; Karen Snyder, Bart Rea and Craig Smith in procuring grants; Diane Neste, Nathan Vondra, Rick Zimmer with letters of support; Sally Ann Shurmur and the Casper Star Tribune with publicity and Barbara Bogart with transcriptions, donating half her salary back to the project.
This project has been possible through the generous support of many donors. Sincere thanks. Input from the community is welcome; please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.