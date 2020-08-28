Town Crier: Fundraisers

I-REACH plans hybrid fundraisers

Since 2012, I-REACH has hosted I-Reach for Art for its an annual fundraising event. Funds raised from this event support the mission of high-quality, individualized, innovative and therapeutic services for adults with intellectual disabilities. But IR4 Art has become bigger than that over the last several years. The event has become the annual opportunity for I-REACH to connect with the community and offer thanks for supporting in ways too numerous to list.

COVID-19 has changed the landscape of everything, but the need to raise funds hasn’t changed. In 2020, there are two ways to join in the fundraising goal. You may support as a “virtual guest” by visiting the fundraising page at https://give.classy.org/IReachforArt2020. You have the capability to join as an individual, join a team or create a team. You will have access to bid on silent auction items or make a cash donation. Compete with friends, family and coworkers to see who can raise the most funds via the team option. Would you still like to see them in person? Join the “Rock Solid” event scheduled for Thursday, September 24, at the Ralph Ballard Academy, 351 N. Lennox St. There will be live music, a cocktail hour, a meal catered by Occasions by Cory and 2019 Rock Solid sponsors will be retired. Following, there will be a live auction for 2020 Rock Solid sponsorships and four unique pieces created for their version of “Flea Market Flip.” Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at https://give.classy.org/IReachforArt2020.