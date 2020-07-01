Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers
Fishin' for the mission rescheduled
Due to continued safety concerns and restrictions, the Wyoming Rescue Mission Fishin’ for the Mission Committee has rescheduled the event to Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
This will mark the seventh year the Mission, in partnership with Wyoming Fly Fishing, has put on the event, which is a fundraiser to benefit and help expand its reach to Wyoming’s homeless population. All proceeds go to Wyoming Rescue Mission.
The event includes a Guide Meet & Greet Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at True River Cross Commons. The tournament kicks off with breakfast at 6:30 a.m. at Red Butte Ranch, and will end at 1 p.m. with lunch and tournament awards.
You may register online at wyomission.org/events/2020-fishin-for-the-mission or by calling 265-3002. Boat registration for two fishermen is $1,500. Sponsorships slots are available and include media recognition.
For more information call 265-3002.
Mission receives grant
Wyoming Rescue Mission received a $125,000 Daniels Fund grant to support its general operating fund. Wyoming Rescue Mission serves homeless and hungry individuals by providing them with the lifesaving services they need to get back on their feet. It provides a safe and stable environment, which is essential to its guests' success as they re-enter the workforce and obtain permanent housing.
“We are so incredibly grateful for the expression of care and support the Daniels Fund has shown in these extraordinarily challenging times,” Brad Hopkins, Wyoming Rescue Mission executive director, said. “Many thanks for Daniels Fund’s help through a critical time of heightened need and expense, as Wyoming Rescue Mission battles to restore homeless Wyoming men, women and families.”
According to Dave Matthews, Men’s Services director, these funds will be used to continue supporting its 120 homeless guests, to include safe shelter, warm beds, nutritious meals, hygienic items, access to laundry and showers, rehabilitation programs and services and personal protective equipment to protect against COVID-19. This grant is especially critical given the 60 percent loss in revenue from the adjustments Rescued Treasures Thrift Store has made to combat the spread of the virus.
Ski history project thanks donors
The Casper Mountain Ski History Project, a subcommittee of the Casper Mountain National Ski Patrol, would like to thank the many donors who have contributed to our project. They are producing a book and DVD documentary from over 25 videoed interviews. Thanks to Sam Weaver and Sean Ellis who began the project in 2008 and the many who have added to this project, the rich history and stories of friendship, camaraderie and volunteerism that made this mountain a local and regional winter recreation destination will be preserved.
The Natrona County School District Recreation Joint Powers Board gave the initial grant. Others who have given generously include the Wyoming Community Development Fund through the Bart Rea donor advised fund, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Warren Weaver Family, Arlene Rosin, Bob and Nancy Kidd, Bill and Jan Chambers, the Zimmerman Family Trust, the Hardesty Family, Barbara Scifers, Friends of Hogadon, the Leotta Family, the Wold Family Trust, Mike Huber, the Goodstein Foundation, Glenn and Pat Bochmann, Larry and Becky Steensland and Bill Bay.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos or other support is asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Lemonade Day canceled
The group regrets to announce that due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 across the state and nation, Lemonade Day 2020 has been cancelled. The generosity of the sponsors is not taken lightly as they understand the immense amount of support and effort that has gone into making Lemonade Day a treasured and memorable part of the Casper community these last few years. They look forward to coming together for this event at a more suitable time, in a climate that will better serve both both participants and sponsors. Your health and safety is the primary concern on all fronts, therefore at this time they will redirect their efforts toward what the current environment truly needs: for everyone to look out for one another.
Registration open for Be Kind to Your Mind
Registration is now open for the 4th annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park on Saturday, September 26, beginning at 7 a.m. This year’s theme is Dino Dash, and the t-shirts and medals promise to be treasured collector’s items. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Iris Clubhouse.
The Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course is annually hosted by Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Sensational Kids co-sponsors the event and puts on an amazing obstacle course for kids at the conclusion of the run. Walkers, strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Other sponsors include the Wyoming State Parks, McMurry Foundation, Wyoming Medical Center and Chad Lore.
The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults, 18 and over, who are diagnosed with a significant mental illness. It is a restorative environment for people who have had their lives drastically disrupted and need the support of others who believe that recovery from mental illness is possible.
The Iris Clubhouse was named after the flowers painted by Vincent Van Gogh, who suffered from bipolar disorder. Located at 615 S. David in Casper, the Clubhouse counts 28 members. This year the Clubhouse will move to a new, larger location on H Street and will soon be able to serve 150 adults each year with an active membership of approximately 75 people and an estimated daily attendance of 25 members.
For more information about the Iris Clubhouse, visit irisclubhouse.org or call 307-333-2507.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!