Town Crier: Fundraisers

Garden Gait set July 17
This year Garden Gait will be held on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Natrona County Master Gardeners have selected seven home gardens to share with local garden enthusiasts during the annual Garden Gait. This year’s gardens include water features, yardscape ideas, vegetable gardening, grafting, fairy gardens and so much more/ The homes are located from Dempsey Acres on the west edge of Mills along the North Platte River to downtown Casper and out to the east edge of Casper off East 2nd Street.
Tickets are $20 and available at: ART 321, Galles Greenhouse, Johnny Appleseed, Keefe’s Flowers, Nate’s Flowers and the UW Extension Office.
Homeowners will share some of their favorite garden plant names and gardening tips with those who attend this Master Gardener fundraiser. Like Master Gardeners, who emphasize education in relation to gardening, they will each share the details of what they have learned about gardening in their own portion of Central Wyoming.
Each garden has its own features that make them special to the homeowners. These dedicated gardeners have made their yards their own by adding plants they love, décor that speaks to them and gardening amenities or techniques that help them enjoy the fruits of their labor in their garden spaces through the summer and in the kitchen throughout the year. Once you see each one, you will have plenty of inspiration to take these ideas and make them your own in the landscape you work in.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the Natrona County website news page updates at www.natrona.net/gardengait or call 235-9400.
Relay for Life captains’ info
American Cancer Society Relay for Life team captains Bank Night is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, at I.B.E.W., 691 English Dr. the meeting is an opportunity to drop off funds raised so far, get your Relay questions answered and pick up participation packets.
Final American Cancer Society Relay for Life team captains meeting is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, at Sears parking lot. Relay event schedule will be reviewed and answer any questions.
Relay for Life events set
American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Casper is July 23, 2021, in the Sears parking lot at Eastridge Mall, beginning at 6 p.m. The survivors lap and event kickoff is at 6 p.m. A special Cancer Survivors dinner is being proved as part of the celebration. The event concludes at midnight. Luminaria ceremony will be approximately 9:30 p.m., (depending on darkness). There is still time to register a new team or join one of the teams already registered. Go to RelayForLife.org/casperwy. For more info, contact Bill Junge, 307-203-3275 or Bill.junge@cancer.org.
Remember a loved one with luminaria
American Cancer Society Relay for Life Luminaria Sales are going on now. This is a chance to remember loved ones lost to cancer and honor those who are have won or are winning their cancer battle. A suggested $5 donation per luminaria is requested. Contact Gloria Yarger, 258-7760, or GJYARGER@gmail.com.
Canned food for Joshua’s
American Cancer Society Relay for Life canned food drive is requesting community help with canned foods donations. Cans are used to stabilize the Luminaria bags during the Relay for Life event and then at the conclusion of the event, all food items are donated to Joshua’s Storehouse. Drop cans at Lenhart Mason & Associates office, 900 Werner Court, Suite 200. Or bring cans to offices on second floor or Casper Chamber of Commerce office, 500 N. Center, donation box right inside front door, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Questions, contact Bill Junge 307-203-3275, bill.junge@cancer.org.
Wine on the River July 28
Wine on the River is back! Tickets are on sale now for Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Wine on the River from 6 to 10 p.m., on Wednesday, July 28, at Jonah Bank. Join us for a fun, summer evening of food, wine, and community. This year our local food partners are offering a global array of cuisine. Experience culinary creations from the Casper Country Club, Dsasumo, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Grant Street Grocery & Market, Himalayan Indian Cuisine, J’s Pub and Grill, and Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana. Food will be paired with wines selected by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.
This year’s raffle items include a beautiful Wyoming-proof table and Adirondack chair set from Keyhole Outdoor Living made from 100 percent recycled plastic; a lightweight, free-standing hammock stand from Yobo Gear with hammock; and a brand new electric bicycle from Play It Again Sports. Purchase your raffle tickets when you buy your event tickets online. Can’t attend? You can still enter the raffle to win.
At the event not only will you experience top notch food, wine, and company, but also have a chance to walk away with one of our live auction items which include an aerial tour of Casper, a dinner for 10 by Matt Sissman at a local gallery, and a week long golf trip to the gorgeous Grand Bliss Nuevo Vallarta resort in Mexico. Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org/wor for information, raffle tickets, and event tickets. Or call the WSO Office at 266-1478.
Pink Ribbon Run set
The 2021 Pink Ribbon Run to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative is on August 7 at David Street Station. Check-in is at 7 a.m., and the run or walk starts at 8 a.m. The event includes a live DJ, fun activities and emcees Sen. John and Bobbi Barrasso. Register your team online for $30 at www.wyomingbreastcancer.org. WBCI is a Wyoming based, volunteer led nonprofit whose sole mission is to decrease late-stage breast cancer diagnosis and support those in the fight of their life.
Beef raffle at VFW
Frank’s Butcher Shop has generously offered to donate three halves of beef for the VFW to raffle off, including cutting and wrapping. The VFW, as well as supporting businesses around town, have begun selling tickets, one for $10, six for $50. There will only be 1,000 tickets sold. If interested, please stop by the VFW any time during business hours (1800 Bryan Stock Trail, at the top of the hill with the helicopter), or call 235-4867. Various Post and Auxiliary members will be selling tickets too. The drawing will be held on October 1. Need not be present to win. Keep an eye on this space, as monthly ribeye dinners from Frank’s will be announced as well. The VFW sincerely thank the entire Casper community, and especially Frank’s Butcher Shop, for their kindness in support of all veterans in our area.
Wyoming throws for sale
PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100 percent cotton 4-foot by 6-foot throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect Father’s Day, graduation and wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 259-3350.
Self Help Center gets donation
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the Self Help Center in Casper recently. The donation comes as a thank you to the credit union’s membership for helping them reach $500 million in assets. Jennifer Dyer, executive director of the Self Help Center accepted the donation from Crystal Bratvold, branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Casper branch.
Ski history project on track
The Casper Mountain Ski History (CMSH) project is very pleased to announce that the CMSH book and documentary DVD is scheduled to be published by the end of 2021. Many grants and donations previously received have been acknowledged. Thanks to more recent donors Barbara Bogart, Ralph and Lucille Barton, Jackie and Pinky Ellis, Alan Vandeventer, and Sandy Nations (in memory of Gay Nations). Sincere thanks to all who have given their help financially or in the form of their time and effort.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos, or other support are asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Donors acknowledged
In-Kind and other support for the Casper Mountain Ski History Project is most appreciated as our efforts to produce a book and video documentary continue. These products are based on interviews of 35 of Casper’s Nordic and Alpine ski pioneers. The following supporters, in addition to those already published in previous notices, have made this project possible by their hard work and sharing of their expertise: Kevin Anderson, Vince Crolla and Johanna Wickman of the Western History Center at Casper College; Karen Snyder, Bart Rea and Craig Smith in procuring grants; Diane Neste, Nathan Vondra, Rick Zimmer with letters of support; Sally Ann Shurmur and the Casper Star Tribune with publicity and Barbara Bogart with transcriptions, donating half her salary back to the project.
This project has been possible through the generous support of many donors. Sincere thanks. Input from the community is welcome; please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.