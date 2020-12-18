Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers

Nonprofit sells pecans

Schermer pecans are being offered at Casper Dry Cleaners, 120 5th Street, and Christmas Cottage, 2nd and Jackson streets. This is the annual fund raiser for Fort Casper #4, Order of the Eastern Star. These fresh Georgia pecans are great for eating in salads or snacks, or in baking your favorite holiday treats. We are offering halve or large pieces for $12.50 for a 1-pound bag. These make a great gift for those hard to buy for friends. They are high quality, healthy, and delicious. Thank you to our previous customers and all our new customers. We appreciate your business.

Buy wreath from hockey players

Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s annual wreath fundraiser will be starting the week of November 15. Help support youth hockey and purchase a wreath for $25 each while supplies last. These wreaths are handmade by a family owned and run operation out of Montana. Not only are they beautiful, but they make great gifts. For more information or to get on a “wreath wish list,” please contact your favorite Oiler, message us on Facebook, or call Diane at 315-0188.

Christmas gifts from Wyoming

Here's a Christmas gift for those who love Wyoming. PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100 percent, cotton 4-by 6-foot throw, designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 259-3350.

