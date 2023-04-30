May at Historic Bishop Home

The merry month of May is fast approaching and the Historic Bishop Home plans to celebrate Historic Preservation! Thanks to a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Cadoma Foundation installed air conditioning on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the historic home. With careful attention to the historic character of the home, the modifications are barely visible. It is a true demonstration project on how to enhance an historic building while preserving the integrity of the structure. The interior part of the building that is rarely seen will be visible this month as we celebrate historic preservation.

The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East Second Street on the north side of between Lincoln and Jefferson. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Remember the house is available for small group private rental events. For additional information email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 307 235 5277.

Artists’ show at Bishop Home

The Cadoma Foundation and the Historic Bishop Home are hosting a local artist show and sale just in time to find a memorable gift for the special women in your life. More than eight artists will display their work at the home. Original watercolors, oils, fabric art — all will be displayed next to original pottery for a fun shopping experience in Casper’s only historic home open to the public. The event begins with an opening reception on Friday, May 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. and continues Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street on the north side of Second Street between Lincoln and Jefferson. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For additional information email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 307 235 5277.

First Saturday study

On Saturday, May 6, the First Saturday study will be on ‘echoes’ of the Old Testament in the New Testament or how the New Testament uses the Old Testament stories to illustrate the Gospel. This is an interactive study open to all meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Bethel Baptist Church is located at 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

American Radio Relay League seeks volunteers

Wyoming Amateur Radio Operators are needed for a special event to honor all volunteer Ham Radio Operators that provide emergency communications, FCC license testing, amateur radio classes and communications for other public events. From May 31 to June 6, registered Wyoming Amateur Radio Operators will have the opportunity to use the ARRL’s famous call sign, W1AW/7 while operating in two-hour time slots on the various Amateur Radio bands that they are licensed to use. If you are interested in participating, please contact Lee Milner at K7WY.lee@outlook.com to receive detailed information and time slots available.

NCHS ’73 50th class reunion

The reunion will be held Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Information about Class Reunion is posted on:

Facebook at “NCHS Class of 1973 (Casper, Wy)”

Classmates.com at Natrona County High School, Class of 1973

Natrona County High School website, “Alumni News”, Class of 1973

Classreport.org, State: Wyoming, City: Casper, School: Natrona County High School, Year: 1973

Reunion Committee Contacts:

Mary Ann T: maryannthompson459@gmail.com

NCHS Class of 1973 Reunion Committee: 1234 South Durbin, Casper, WY 82601

Class Reunion Committee is Looking for Classmates: Please provide: Current name, high school name, current mailing address, email address, phone no. to one of the two contact above.

We will post the registration form on the Facebook page next spring. We will email registration to those who provide an email address.

Please reach out to classmates and encourage them to join FB AND provide email contact info.

SEE YOU IN JULY 2023

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve?

You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps.

We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach.

Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

Central Wyoming Hospice joins nonprofit collaboration

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is excited to announce our new membership to the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers and is dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to high quality care at the last stages of life. Central Wyoming Hospice is the is the first NPHI member in Wyoming.

NPHI believes the end-of-life care patients and their families receive should reflect their individual goals, values, and preferences. Together, members across the country define the standards of hospice care and guide patients and families through that journey.

“We joined NHPI because we believe that non-profit, community-based hospice providers historically have been and continue to be the leaders and the innovators in end-of-life care,” said CWHT Executive Director Kilty Brown. ”Ultimately, NHPI’s mission and values align closely with the type of care we provide daily.”

NPHI members are committed to person-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort at the last stage of life. Driven by patient and family needs – not profit – members work to fundamentally change how people and institutions view end-of-life care, and instead, help people live as well as possible until they die.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

River of Life events

Calling all visual artists! The Center for Kingdom Creatives is hosting our Affinity Group meetings for visual arts. Join us on the 4th Tuesday each month from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cascade Coffeeshop (2955 East 2nd Street). Our next meeting is 2/28. We’ll have activities, demonstrations, time for creating, and be planning upcoming events and art shows!

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group at Cascade Coffee Shop. Bring your work to share, work on, constructively critique, bring resources to share, and invite fellow writers to join the fun! We’ll also be planning future events, conferences, workshops, and more!

We meet every month on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Our next meeting is 2/16.

Call (307) 369-5433 or contact riveroflife307@gmail.com, or go to www.riveroflife.family for more details.

Murder mystery dinner at the Red Lion Hotel

Keep your wits about you, and join us for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner on May 19 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

Fedoras and flapper dresses are encouraged and get ready to bid on some amazing items as we will have a live auction during the night’s festivities.

This event will be interactive, so be prepared for a killer time!

Tickets are $65 for Museum Members, $500 for a Member Table, $75 for Non-Members, and $550 for a table for Non-Members. Ticket Prices increase at the door to $90.

Please purchase your group’s tickets in one transaction in order to guarantee seating together. We recommend groups of 6 or more purchase a table.

The Jest Murder Mystery Co. has worked with many big-name companies such as Amazon, Google, Pfizer, Microsoft, and more. With such an elaborate performance from the mystery experts, the evening is sure to be a memorable one.

Tickets are available at: www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: www.oldwestmuseum.org/membership

Quick Facts:

Who: Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org