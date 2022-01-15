Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Free CDL training for single moms

Climb Wyoming will begin a free Commercial Driving (CDL) training program soon for low-income single mothers in Casper.

Participants will train for in-demand jobs driving for local industry and construction, buses, delivery trucks, and more. The program also includes a bonus warehouse training to work in customer service or inventory management.

Interested moms should attend Climb’s information meeting on Monday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at Climb’s Casper Office at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. (Childcare is not provided please plan accordingly.)

Questions? Call Taryn at 237.2855, check us out on Facebook, or visit climbready.org.

Register for Habitat for Humanity informational session

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be hosting five informational sessions via conference call to answer questions about the Homeownership Program serving Natrona County. Register for one of five sessions by visiting heartofwyoming.org or calling 307-234-1348.

Habitat for Humanity is hosting an application cycle that began Jan. 3. Individuals interested in the Homeownership Program can now start preparing their applications by collecting required supporting documents.

For more information or to set up a one-on-one appointment, e-mail Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org or call 307-234-1348.

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

Trucking association scholarships open

Once again, the Wyoming Trucking Association Scholarship Program and Trust Fund will be awarding scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

The WTA Board of Directors established the WTA Scholarship Program and Trust Fund in 1976. Scholarships are given to graduates of Wyoming High Schools who enroll in a Wyoming college, university or trade school and who are pursuing courses of study, which could lead to a career in the transportation industry. These fields include, but are not limited to: truck driving training, diesel mechanics, accounting, office procedures and management, sales management, business management, computer skills, safety or fields related to the multitude of career opportunities available in the trucking industry.

The Wyoming Trucking Association and its member companies have awarded more than $240,783.00 in scholarship aid since the program began more than forty-four years ago.

Deadline for the scholarship is Feb. 4, 2022. Scholarship application forms can be obtained by contacting your local high school guidance counselor, college financial aid office or the WTA office, Box 1175, Casper, WY 82602, telephone 307-234-1579, email at wta@wytruck.org or download off the website at www.wytruck.org.

Natrona County Master Gardener Trainings begun

Training for gardeners who want to exercise their skills and help others in the community develop theirs began Monday, Nov. 15.

Classes will be held Monday evenings, this fall and into the spring from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Master Gardeners are local gardeners who have taken classes from the University of Wyoming Extension (UWE) and are willing to volunteer time back to their community, said Donna Hoffman, horticulturist with the Natrona County UWE office.

Interested gardeners can look up some details about the local program at: https://www.natronacounty-wy.gov/mg or contact the Natrona County office, for information by calling 307-235-9400 or stopping by the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center 2011 Fairgrounds Road, to sign up.

Hoffman said “those interested must attend an interview and informational sessions prior to starting the course.”

“Many believe Master Gardeners must be walking gardening encyclopedias, and that puts some level of trepidation in potential trainees who might otherwise be interested in learning best practices for gardening and helping other people with gardening problems,” said Hoffman.

Many are long-time gardeners even before taking the training classes; they worked the soil of a garden for years before the urge to learn more hit them.

“Some Master Gardeners are young gardeners who don’t know where to start and know they need some help when they find their way into a local Extension Office, sometimes for the first time” said Hoffman. “Still others learned to garden in other parts of the country and need to adapt gardening practices to a new climate, new soil conditions or different growing seasons.”

Master Gardeners gain, basic gardening skills and learn how and where to research more difficult gardening problems to find a solution. “The whole idea is to begin a lifelong learning process with an interest in volunteering to help others,” Hoffman noted.

The Natrona County Master Gardener program offers 63 hours of training. Topics from botany to water wise gardening are taught based upon the Sustainable Horticulture for Wyoming, a Master Gardener handbook. Upon completion, trainees are required to volunteer a minimum of 40 hours in their community before receiving the title of Master Gardener.

“Many Extension Offices receive thousands of phone calls a season, and the assistance of many volunteers is needed to meet these horticultural demands,” said Hoffman.

Trainees work with other Master Gardeners answering gardening questions learning as they help others.

“This experience offers an abundance of opportunities for volunteers to help fellow citizens and expand their own gardening knowledge without having to know all the answers to start with,” said Hoffman.

Visit Casper lands big writers’ conference for 2022

Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.

The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.

“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”

OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences.

For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.

Cannabis Initiative needs help carrying petition

Dear reader, do you sometimes feel like your government isn’t always responsive? Do you think Wyoming should legalize marijuana for medical purposes? Do you think Wyoming should reduce criminal sentences for simple marijuana possession? The Wyoming Cannabis Initiative is circulating petitions around the state now and the organization needs more folks to carry a petition. If you are interested in helping out it is not too late to sign up and participate in the training. for more information email satterwhite3@msnbe.com. For more information you can Email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com phone her at 307-215-4732 or Friend and PM her on Facebook.

Free food for older adults

Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.

The EverGreen Box™ (also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program) is a food box program for eligible community members. This is a USDA income-based program facilitated by Food Bank of Wyoming and is open to any eligible Wyoming resident.

Visit wyomingfoodbank.org/find-food/older-adults, info@wyomingfoodbank.org or call (307) 265-2172 for more information on eligibility, signing up, and pick-up sites.

The Wyoming Counseling Association announces awards

Grace for Two Brothers Foundation was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. The primary mission of Grace for Two Brothers Foundation is suicide prevention through awareness, education, and support. Formed in 2010 by BJ Ayers, Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation continues its critical work for the community of Cheyenne, WY, and throughout the State of Wyoming. The foundation provides resource information and assistance to those who know someone in crisis, to those who are currently in crisis, and provides support to caregivers and survivors of suicide loss. Jeremy Bay is the Executive Director.

Chrissy Renfro, LPC, NCC, received the J.R. MacNeel Award, which is given in remembrance of Dr. MacNeel, the first Counselor Education Department Head at University of Wyoming (UW). It recognizes a Wyoming Dept. of Education or UW employee or graduate student. Renfro is a graduate of the UW Counselor Education program and is now the Manager of Career Counseling at UW in Laramie, WY. She has worked in higher education for over 20 years and has experience presenting at state, regional and national conferences related to counseling and aspects of college student affairs. Past topics include personality and career assessments, relationships with the parents of college students, cross-campus partnerships, suicide prevention, and the use of mindfulness in academic advising.

Chris Clark, LPC, NCC, was recognized with the Outstanding Service Award. He served the Wyoming Counseling Association as President and Past-President, including conference coordination. He is CEO and co-founder of Wellness Associates, LLC with his wife Kristine Clark in Rock Springs, WY. He has been a counselor in Wyoming since 2009 specializing in working with blue collar workers and their families.

Janet de Vries, LPC, NCC, of Casper, WY, is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity. This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state. De Vries provided career counseling at Casper College for 21 years, earned her Master of Career Counseling (MCC), served the WCA as President, conference coordinator, and at-large board member. She is Director Emeritus of Casper College’s Student Success Services.

Kayla Wilkinson, LPC, from Casper, WY, received the Bob Porter Service Award, in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Wilkinson is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving students during the pandemic. It is also her mission to ensure her school counselors and social workers receive quality professional development. She currently serves as a Resource Counselor at Natrona County High School working with a team to develop an “at-risk” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to kids earlier to avoid students falling through the cracks. During COVID-19, she helped young people receive mental health care and beyond. She advocates for social justice across the region and Wyoming by educating on school counselor and mental health practitioners needs

Looking for classmates

The NCHS Class of 1965 will be holding their 75th birthday party on Aug. 19 and 20, 2022. We would appreciate any help in locating the following missing classmates. If you have any information to help us contact them, please forward to P.O. Box 1888, Casper, WY 82602 or contact Nancy Clark at (307) 235-0661.

LAST NAME MARRIED NAME FIRST NAME MIDDLE NAME

ALLEN Gary Lee

ANAKOTTA (Gross) Lorraine

ANDERSON (Hildebrand) Marion

ARNOLD (Baker) Joyce Lee

BERG Leland B.

BERRY Lonnie Charles

BOHART Ned D.

BRIDGER (Coleman) Mary Lou

CAMP Robin

CAPSHAW Dave

CAREY Don William

CARTER (Lee) Martha Ann

CASTEEL Caroline

CHRISTOPHERSON (Stoner)(Nautly) Michelle

CLARKE James S.

CLORE James T.

COATES (Brooker) Kathleen C

COLEMAN Marlene Harshfield

CORRIGAN Edward Marvin

CRAWFORD Daniel J.

DANIELS John Theodore

DENHAM Leon A.

DIRKS Shirley Marie

DYE (Fowler) Janice Lucille

EDWARDS (Black) Dorothy Ann

EWERS (Kraushaar) Nydalyn

FENDER Diane Kaye

FISHER James Lee

FRANKLIN William Beck

FULLER (Gable) Tere Ellen

GABEL (Draffin) Barbara Jean

GARRIS Lester Eugene

GILLETTE Jacqueline

GLAZEBROOK Harold Lloyd

GRAHAM (Miller) Peggy J

HAAS Robert Garry

HAMILTON Norma Jean

HANNA Robert Lee

HANSON Marilyn Jane

HANSON (Wing) Delvina Irene

HARP Delores Margaret

HAYS Ronald Eugene

HENRY Vernon L

HILL Nancy Ann

HINK (Smith) Patricia Ruth

HOLLAND Brent Phillips

HUDSON (Griffin) Lynda Anne

HUFSMITH John A.

IDE Jack Lee

JACKSON John C.

JACKSON Thomas Joseph

JACKSON Jim

JARRETT Charles Eugene

JAY Robert W.

KARNES Janice Mickey

KOENIG Robert A.

LAU (Worthington) Patricia

LINDSEY Robert Thomas

LONG (Branson) Nancy Lee

LORE (Borgan) Valerie

MACKEY Robert Charles

MANLEY (Prugh) Linda Sue

MARQUES Cynthia

MCCLELLAN Jack

McCOY Charles T

McCUNE (Adamson) Patsy

McGRAUGH (Sheaman) Gloria Jean

McINTOSH Melvin L.

MERCHANT Bion John

MERRILL Kerry Sue

MILES Pamela K.

MORGAN William Lee

MOSTELLER Billy R.

MUDGE (Neihart) Jacklyn Roberta

MURPHY (Spradling) Kathleen

NILSON Bjorn A.

PARKER Laura

PATRICK Robert Thornton

PATTERSON Mack Gillette

PENINGTON James E.

PRESTON Richard Thomas

RAMSEY (Cooper) Elaine Marie

RHOADES (Tripp) Nancy

ROSE (Lindsey) Martha

ROWELL F. Andy

ROY Teresa Gail

RUSSELL Brent D.

SAYLES (Weiss) Karen Lynn

SCARBROUGH Susan Kay

SCHELL James K.

SCHILLING David A.

SCHINDLER Ronald A

SELLERS (Odom) Carol Catherine

SHEA John Joseph

SIMS Joyce Ann

SKAGGS Robert A.

SMITH Larry Lynn

SPEIDEL (Bartlett) Coleen Carlotta

SPENCER Gary Lee

SPHAR Charles Morris

STEINMAN (Spade-Applebeck) Judy Lee

STOKES (Van Burren) Barbara Ann

STONER Rhett Wilson

SUTTON (Krueger) Shirley

SWIFT (Cole) Ann Hilda

SWINGHOLM Jim H

TAYLOR Philip Edward Jr.

TAYLOR Peggy Ellen

TEAGUE (Baker) Cynthia Kay

TRETBAR Barbara Ann

WHITING Leonard Gerry

WHITMAN Roy Allen

WICKS (Cornett) Laura M

WILLIAMS Irene Burnice

WONCH (Yalowizer) Donna Leann

WOOD Marilyn Koelling

YATES Linda Lee

YOCUM Mike Paul

YOUNG (Riveria) Patty Mae

YOUNGLUND Ronald Lee

