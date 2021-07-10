Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Cheney to join rescheduled AARP town hall

AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:55 p.m. on July 21. If you wish to listen in on the call, but don’t receive a phone call, you may listen by clicking on this link or going to: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277. The link will also be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.

July take & make for adults

In the summer heat, nothing beats an ice cold drink to cool you off and quench your thirst. But who likes those pesky water rings on your tables from the glass’s condensation? That’s when coasters step in to save the day. With July’s Take & Make Kit for Adults, you can paint your own trendy cork coasters to preserve your tabletops. Stop by the front desk any time during the month of July to grab your craft kit with all the supplies and instructions you need to make this project at home. They are available for free for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.