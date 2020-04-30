Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Theater company cancels

Due to COVID-19, all performances of “Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys,” at Casper Theater Company have been canceled. Casper Theater Company looks forward to seeing all of you staying healthy, happy and ready to return in the fall with “Norman, Is That You?” on September 18-27.

Fly high at Albuquerque balloon fest

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College has joined up with Collette for a fun-filled adventure to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Oct. 7-12, 2020. The trip is open to anyone, and membership in OLLI is not required.

The cost for the trip is $2,749 per person for double occupancy, $2,719 for triple occupancy and $3,449 for single occupancy. The cost of the trip includes round-trip airfare from the Natrona County International Airport, hotel accommodations at the Albuquerque Marriott and the Drury Plaza Hotel Santa Fe, motor coach accommodations, seven meals, select gratuities and admission to the balloon fiesta, Old Town Albuquerque, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the Turquoise Trail, an open-air tram tour, the Loretto Chapel and the Santa Fe School of Cooking.