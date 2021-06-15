Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

June Take & Make Kit for adults: Woodland animal bookmark

Stop by the library any time during the month of June to grab this month's take & make kit for adults... adorable — and foxy — origami bookmarks to use to keep your place while reading (and avoid the need for those nasty dog-ears). All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Vendors needed for Caspar Collins Day

Fort Caspar Museum is looking for craft and food vendors for Caspar Collins Day 2021 which will be held on Saturday, July 24. If you would like to set up a booth or park a food truck near all the family fun at the fort, please join us!

The cost for a space (10 by 10 feet) is $30 for vendors and food trucks and free for nonprofits. The vendor application deadline is July 21, 2021. Application forms may be downloaded from our website: fortcasparwyoming.com. You may also call the museum (235-8462), come by in person, or send an email to mailto:aholman@casperwy.gov.