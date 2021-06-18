Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

The cost for a space (10 by 10 feet) is $30 for vendors and food trucks and free for nonprofits. The vendor application deadline is July 21, 2021. Application forms may be downloaded from our website: fortcasparwyoming.com. You may also call the museum (235-8462), come by in person, or send an email to mailto:aholman@casperwy.gov.

Caspar Collins Day will be held rain or shine on the grounds of Fort Caspar Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.

Iron Elk poker run June 26-27

The 9th annual "Iron Elk" Motorcycle Poker Run is June 26-27. Registration starts at 8 a.m., at the Casper Elks Lodge and get your first card. Cost is $40 per hand per person. This will be a overnight Poker Run to Black Hawk, Colorado. Join your Elk friends for a fun day of riding and enjoyment. Details at the lodge, for more information and RSVP by email at Elkslodge1353@gmail.com, or call Casper Elks Lodge at 237-2432 or Kris at 259-7455 or Ron at 315-7842. Open to the public and any vehicles.

Art on the Go brings art to you