DJ and dance at VFW

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled Chuck Lauderdale to DJ the dance at the Casper Senior Center on Saturday, July 22 from 6—9 p.m.! Bring some goodies for the potluck held just after 7, if you want to. Fee for the dance is $6. (Please don’t come, if you are ill!

Writers’ conference at River of Life

Join Kingdom Creatives Literary Arts Affinity Group for the first annual, two-day event: Fall Into Books Writers’ Conference is at River of Life Church from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30. The event features six guest speakers presenting on Keeping the Muse, Improving Craft, Editing, Business/Taxes, and Marketing; time for networking; local author book signing; and children’s book authors Q&A panel. $75 entry fee includes lunch. $65 Early Bird Registration by Aug. 22!

Hospice ‘Death Cafe’

Drink coffee, eat cake, and talk about Death.

Central Wyoming Hospice and the Natrona County Library will be hosting a Death Café on Saturday, July 22 at the Library. It’s an empowering conversation around death and dying, aimed at increasing awareness of and de-mystifying death to help people make the most of their adult lives. “It’s a space where you talk about death to become more engaged with life, “says Susan Burk, Community Liaison at CWHT.

“Our society is much more removed from death than in the past,” says Burk. “The Death Café allows people to express their fears, hopes, and curiosity about death. You can also come and just listen. It’s not grief counseling, it’s an open and authentic discussion about death, and the conversations can go in some very interesting directions.”

The Death Café will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, in the Library’s Crawford room. It is free and open to everyone. Coffee, treats, and companionship are provided. Please bring your thoughts, attitudes, hopes, and fears concerning death.

“I believe that the culture of silence surrounding death should be broken through discussion, gathering, art, innovation, and scholarship,” -The Order of The Good Death.

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve?

You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps. We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach.

Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

Central Wyoming Hospice joins nonprofit collaborationCentral Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is excited to announce our new membership to the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers and is dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to high quality care at the last stages of life. Central Wyoming Hospice is the is the first NPHI member in Wyoming.

NPHI believes the end-of-life care patients and their families receive should reflect their individual goals, values, and preferences. Together, members across the country define the standards of hospice care and guide patients and families through that journey.

“We joined NHPI because we believe that non-profit, community-based hospice providers historically have been and continue to be the leaders and the innovators in end-of-life care,” said CWHT Executive Director Kilty Brown. ”Ultimately, NHPI’s mission and values align closely with the type of care we provide daily.”

NPHI members are committed to person-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort at the last stage of life. Driven by patient and family needs – not profit – members work to fundamentally change how people and institutions view end-of-life care, and instead, help people live as well as possible until they die.

Women in Business Scholarship

The Zonta Club of Cheyenne is seeking applicants for its Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship. The selected applicant – who should demonstrate outstanding potential in her field of study—will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Cheyenne Club scholarship recipient will then compete (without any additional paperwork required) with other Zonta Club scholarship recipients for an additional $6,000.

This scholarship is open to women of any age who are pursuing a business degree (including accounting, economics, finance, business management, business technology, information technology, marketing, operations management, human resources management, international business, or entrepreneurship) at an accredited university, college, or institute. Students must be enrolled in at least the second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a master’s program at the time the application is submitted. Applicants must not graduate before April 2024.

To receive the local Zonta Club of Cheyenne scholarship, the applicant must have graduated rom a Laramie County high school or have obtained a GED in Laramie County or currently be a student living in Laramie County. Those students interested in applying but without the tie to Laramie County may submit their application and it will be passed on to Zonta officials who will assure that it is considered for the appropriate regional/international scholarship.

Applications must be submitted no later than Aug. 1. It is preferred that the complete application be submitted at zonta.cheyenne@sgmail.com but they may also be sent to Zonta, P.O. Box 2135, Cheyenne, WY 82003. The application and additional details may be found at https://www.cheyennezonta.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/JMKApplication2023.pdf

Questions or additional inquiries may be sent to parrishzonta@gmail.com.

Saturday study at Bethel Baptist

The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, on Aug. 5 will be on the age old question of can a Christian believer lose their salvation or revert from being a Christian to what they believed before? The study starts at 9 am and refreshments are served. This is an interactive study open to all. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

American Radio NCHS ’73 50th class reunion

The reunion will be held Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Information about Class Reunion is posted on:

Facebook at “NCHS Class of 1973 (Casper, Wy)”

Classmates.com at Natrona County High School, Class of 1973

Natrona County High School website, “Alumni News”, Class of 1973

Classreport.org, State: Wyoming, City: Casper, School: Natrona County High School, Year: 1973

Reunion Committee Contacts:

Mary Ann T: maryannthompson459@gmail.com

NCHS Class of 1973 Reunion Committee: 1234 South Durbin, Casper, WY 82601

Class Reunion Committee is Looking for Classmates: Please provide: Current name, high school name, current mailing address, email address, phone no. to one of the two contact above.

We will post the registration form on the Facebook page next spring. We will email registration to those who provide an email address. Please reach out to classmates and encourage them to join FB AND provide email contact info.

SEE YOU IN JULY 2023

River of Life events

Calling all visual artists! The Center for Kingdom Creatives is hosting our Affinity Group meetings for visual arts. Join us on the 4th Tuesday each month from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cascade Coffeeshop (2955 East 2nd Street). Our next meeting is 2/28. We’ll have activities, demonstrations, time for creating, and be planning upcoming events and art shows!

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group at Cascade Coffee Shop. Bring your work to share, work on, constructively critique, bring resources to share, and invite fellow writers to join the fun! We’ll also be planning future events, conferences, workshops, and more!

We meet every month on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Our next meeting is 2/16. Call (307) 369-5433 or contact riveroflife307@gmail.com, or go to www.riveroflife.family for more details.

Central Wyoming Hospice golf tournament set

Teams are now available for the 10th Annual Governor’s Invitational Golf Classic, a premiere tournament benefiting Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. The Classic is set to kick off Friday, July 28 at the Casper Country Club and will be hosted by Governor Mark Gordon, accompanied by former Governors Matt Mead and Mike Sullivan.

All proceeds from the Golf Tournament will go to patient care. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, a local, non-profit organization, serves more than 500 patients and families each year.

For more information on the CWHT Governor’s Invitational Golf Classic or to register your team, please call (307) 577-4832 or email Rachel at rachelm@centralwyominghospice.org