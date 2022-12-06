Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

First Saturday study

The First Saturday study is Jan. 7, and will be on the meaning of the Tabernacle in the Old Testament and its message for today. This an interactive study with refreshments provided. 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 2020 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Audubon hosts annual bird count, pre-count bird ID classes

Murie Audubon will conduct the 75th annual Casper Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 17. Last year 48 people (30 observers in the field and 18 feeder watchers) helped in the attempt to find and count all birds inside a 15-mile diameter circle encompassing most of the Casper area. We can use lots of help for this project – 177 square miles is a lot of ground to cover. The Center of the circle is near the vicinity of the junction of Coates Rd and Prairie Rd. Generally the boundaries are: the east boundary is Wyoming Blvd, the west boundary is Speas Fish Hatchery, the north boundary is just beyond exit 191 on I-25 north, and the south boundary is the south edge of Casper Mountain including parts of Circle Drive.

You don’t have to be an expert birder to participate; we need lots of eyes and ears, and we need people to help record data, and to help drive. And we need feeder watchers to report what they have at their feeders, so if you live within the boundaries of the circle, have a bird feeder, and would like to participate, please contact us.

Should you want to find out which bird species may be found in the winter season and how to identify them, Murie Audubon, in partnership with Audubon Rockies, will offer a bird identification course prior to the Dec. 17 Casper Christmas Bird Count. If you are interested, please contact Zach Hutchinson at zach.hutchinson@audubon.org to register (walk-ins are also welcome).

Basic bird ID class is Dec. 7 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Raptor ID is Dec. 14 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Both classes are at the Izaak Walton League Lodge, Chapter 9, 4205 Fort Caspar Road Casper, WY 82604.

On the day of the count, participants are asked to meet at the SonRise Room of the First United Methodist Church, 302 East 2nd Street in Casper at 7 a.m. for instructions, maps, carpooling and area assignments. At 5 p.m., we will meet again at SonRise Room for a potluck dinner, and tabulation of the day’s data. Please contact Stacey Scott at 262-0055 or Bruce Walgren at 234-7455 (bruce_walgren@bresnan.net) for more information

Local author book signing

Join 11 local authors at Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store for a day of meet and greet, pastries, a cup of hot coffee, live music, and authors reading from their work! Invite friends and booklovers, and pick up your copies of personalized, signed books on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Call (307) 258-7650 for more details. See you there!

Casper Mountain History Project complete

The Casper Mountain History Project is pleased to announce the completion and publication of our book and DVD in time for holiday gifts! This attractive, 160-page softcover publication chronicles the history of skiing in central Wyoming from the 1920s to the present. Written by Rebecca Weaver Hunt, who grew up on the mountain, the book includes old photos while the DVD, done by Jacek Bogucki, expertly adds videos and photos to the story. Told through the accounts of ski pioneers and their successors, it is a story of people who dedicated decades of their lives to bringing skiing to Casper Mountain. It chronicles those people, places, and events of skiing on the mountain, including now vanished ski runs, the present Hogadon Ski Area, and the extensive cross-country trails. Hear about the trolley car on the road to Hogadon and other stories.

Our Casper Mountain ski story is a community story that resonates to this day. To purchase your copy of this limited-edition book for $30 contact: Wind City Books, Mountain Sports, Zeelos, Gear Up and Get Out There, Lou Taubert Outfitters, Fort Casper Museum, The Casper Nordic Ski Club, The Casper Mountain Racers or any member of the Casper Mountain Ski Patrol, including Sean Ellis at 307-265-8505. Cash, check, and money orders only, please, made payable to Casper Mountain Ski History Project. All proceeds benefit the Casper Mountain Ski Patrol.

Christmas tree permits available for BLM public lands

Christmas tree permits are available at BLM Wyoming field offices and online.

Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday from BLM Wyoming field offices. The Wyoming State Office doesn’t sell permits. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. Up to a maximum of five Christmas trees can be purchased by an individual for personal use.

This year, the permits are also available online at https://forestproducts.blm.gov. Currently, the Casper, Buffalo, Cody, Lander and Worland field offices are selling permits online. The Rawlins, Rock Springs, Pinedale and Kemmerer field offices will began selling permits on Nov. 23.

A BLM permit is valid for trees located on BLM-administered lands only. Permits for trees on U.S. Forest Service-administered land can be obtained at your local Forest Service office and at some BLM offices.

Tree cutters must have a valid permit with them while cutting a tree. Trees may not be cut within wilderness areas, wilderness study areas, timber sale areas or administrative sites such as developed campgrounds.

Although the Christmas tree permits are for any tree species, the BLM recommends Engelmann spruce, sub-alpine fir, Douglas fir, ponderosa pine and lodgepole pine as the best species to cut for your Christmas tree. Christmas trees harvested from aspen stands and dense young stands will contribute to forest health and improve wildlife habitat.

It is the purchaser’s responsibility to not trespass on private land and to make sure you’re cutting the tree in the correct area. Be prepared for winter weather and high country conditions.

For more information, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming-christmas-trees or call your local BLM office:

Buffalo Field Office (307) 684-1100

Casper Field Office (307) 261-7600

Cody Field Office (307) 578-5900

Kemmerer Field Office (307) 828-4500

Lander Field Office (307) 332-8400

Newcastle Field Office (307) 746-6600

Pinedale Field Office (307) 367-5300

Rawlins Field Office (307) 328-4200

Rock Springs Field Office (307) 352-0256

Worland Field Office (307) 347-5100

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve? You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps. We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach. Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

Festival choir

Singers are invited to participate in rehearsals for the annual Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

The rehearsals began Oct. 29 at Our Saviour’s, on Saturdays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and continuing until the concert, except for no rehearsal on Thanksgiving weekend. A choir registration fee of $15 will help defray costs. For information, call director Carolyn Deuel at 265-1564.

The Casper Civic Chorale will perform a section of the concert, as will the Oil City Slickers.

The choir will perform pieces with various accompaniments from piano to full orchestra, including “The Many Moods of Christmas, Suite III” “Soli Deo Gloria” by Mark Hayes, Michael W. Smith’s “Son of God,” and ”Mary Did You Know?,” performed by the combined choirs.

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017 issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

Music & dancing is joyful and uplifting giving a happy spirit! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.

Counselors present awards

The Wyoming Counseling Association (WCA) announces the following 2022 awards:

Wyoming LifeLine based in Greybull was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. According to its website, the Wyoming Lifeline was established as an initiative to help protect the people of Wyoming in times of crisis and save lives. Waller Hall Research launched the suicide prevention crisis line in August 2020, the first crisis line based in Wyoming. As of July 2022, Wyoming LifeLine collaborates with Central Wyoming Counseling Center to provide 24/7 suicide prevention in our state.

Lou Farley, PhD, LPC, NCC, of Laramie is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity. This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state.

During his career, Dr. Farley has worked as a middle school counselor, child and family therapist, maintained a private practice for 30 years, served on the Wyoming Board of Licensed Professional Counselors, and is a frequent presenter at professional counseling conferences. For 10 years prior to COVID, he traveled to India and, in 2012, to Nepal to work with educators and students on topics that include child development, the power of student-teacher relationships, effective classroom management skills as well as the integration of traditional Tibetan Buddhist values with modern academics. He is currently the Spiritual Counselor at Hospice of Laramie.

Shelly McAlpin, PPC,of Casper, earned the Outstanding Service Award. She stepped up as President of the WCA when the elected president moved out of state and continued to guide the organization through the COVID years. She is the Executive Director of ServeWyoming, with 20 years of non-profit management experience, and a counselor at Three Trails EFAP. She believes in service and advocacy, particularly to those who are marginalized and seeks to have their voices heard.

Stephanie Marker, PPC, from Wheatland, received the Bob Porter Service Award. This award is in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Marker is a strong female leader dedicated to mental health services for marginalized middle and high school students in Platte County. She promotes equity and access to opportunities and well-rounded educational experiences for all students to maximize student achievement. Marker is responsible for school counseling innovation and further development of programs supporting students’ career, social, emotional and academic development. While Stephanie is humble about her work, the positive impact is evident through her student’s mental health and academic success.

Merry Jensen Litman, PPC, from Casper, is the Richard R. Means Elementary /Middle School Counselor Award, which recognizes accomplishments at the K-9 level. Dick Means started his career as a school counselor, then served as the Director of Testing at Casper College until his retirement.

Litman is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving elementary students. It is also her mission to ensure school counselors receive quality professional development. Litman currently serves at Natrona County – Park Elementary School as a Counselor working with a team to develop a “real time” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to students, especially students affected by grief.

Recently, Litman has been instrumental in helping young people receive mental health care and services after a fellow student’s passing. Although very humble about her work, but she has a huge impact on our elementary children.