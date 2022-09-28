Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

‘Misery’ at Casper Theater Company

Casper Theater Company will present “Misery” adopted from the Stephen King novel, on Oct. 21-23, 28-30. The play will be presented at 735 CY, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net for credit card purchases, the Bluebird Café, (formally the Cheese Barrel) at 544 S. Center, or the Casper Senior Center 1831 E. 4th St for cash or check only.

“Misery” is the story of Paul Sheldon, a famous novelist, who’s car crashes in the middle of the winter on a Colorado highway. Annie Wilkes, his biggest fan, just happens to see his car go off the road in a winter storm, and rescues him, takes him to her home, and nurses him back to health. However, Annie has a history. During her nursing career, she was accused of killing patients in several hospitals where she worked. Paul has written several novels about Misery Chastain, and Annie has purchased and read all eight of them. Will he write another novel while in Annie’s care while he recovers? Will she like it? You really need to find out. We hope you will join us the last two weekends in October for our production of “Misery.”

Grey Bull to Speak at Women’s Forum

It’s that time of the year again! The Natrona County Democratic Women’s Forum “Kick-off” is Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Ramkota Inn.

The group is excited to announce Lynette Grey Bull as guest speaker. Ms. Grey Bull is running for the US Congress as the first Native American nominated by a major political party for a federal office from Wyoming. Campaigning on a positive message for all Wyoming citizens she states, “The work ahead to build and create synergies with everyone is key and I will work to forge new and stronger relationships at the Tribal, County, State and Federal levels to create cooperation, mutual respect, and trust.”

Democratic Women’s Forum meetings are open to all persons interested in attending, regardless of gender. Buffet luncheon is served in the Ramkota’s dining room at 12 noon for $20 including tax and gratuity. A $1 set up fee will be charged for those attending but not eating. Reservations are expected by Thursday, October 6, by calling Shauna at 237-9300. Call early as seats are limited.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017 issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.

The Wyoming Counseling Association announces awards

Grace for Two Brothers Foundation was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. The primary mission of Grace for Two Brothers Foundation is suicide prevention through awareness, education, and support. Formed in 2010 by BJ Ayers, Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation continues its critical work for the community of Cheyenne, WY, and throughout the State of Wyoming. The foundation provides resource information and assistance to those who know someone in crisis, to those who are currently in crisis, and provides support to caregivers and survivors of suicide loss. Jeremy Bay is the Executive Director.

Chrissy Renfro, LPC, NCC, received the J.R. MacNeel Award, which is given in remembrance of Dr. MacNeel, the first Counselor Education Department Head at University of Wyoming (UW). It recognizes a Wyoming Dept. of Education or UW employee or graduate student. Renfro is a graduate of the UW Counselor Education program and is now the Manager of Career Counseling at UW in Laramie, WY.

She has worked in higher education for over 20 years and has experience presenting at state, regional and national conferences related to counseling and aspects of college student affairs. Past topics include personality and career assessments, relationships with the parents of college students, cross-campus partnerships, suicide prevention, and the use of mindfulness in academic advising.

Chris Clark, LPC, NCC, was recognized with the Outstanding Service Award. He served the Wyoming Counseling Association as President and Past-President, including conference coordination.

He is CEO and co-founder of Wellness Associates, LLC with his wife Kristine Clark in Rock Springs, WY. He has been a counselor in Wyoming since 2009 specializing in working with blue collar workers and their families.

Janet de Vries, LPC, NCC, of Casper, WY, is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity.

This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state. De Vries provided career counseling at Casper College for 21 years, earned her Master of Career Counseling (MCC), served the WCA as President, conference coordinator, and at-large board member. She is Director Emeritus of Casper College’s Student Success Services. Kayla Wilkinson, LPC, from Casper, WY, received the Bob Porter Service Award, in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Wilkinson is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving students during the pandemic. It is also her mission to ensure her school counselors and social workers receive quality professional development.

She currently serves as a Resource Counselor at Natrona County High School working with a team to develop an “at-risk” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to kids earlier to avoid students falling through the cracks. During COVID-19, she helped young people receive mental health care and beyond.

She advocates for social justice across the region and Wyoming by educating on school counselor and mental health practitioners needs.