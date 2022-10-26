Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

First Saturday study

On Saturday, Nov. 5 the First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church 3030 S, Poplar will be on the Old Testament book of Job. Why did Job suffer in this book and what did he learn about suffering? This is an interactive study starting at 9 am. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office for further information at 234 -8812

Festival choir

Singers are invited to participate in rehearsals for the annual Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

The rehearsals will be held at Our Saviour’s, on Saturdays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. beginning Oct. 29 and continuing until the concert, except for no rehearsal on Thanksgiving weekend. A choir registration fee of $15 will help defray costs. For information, call director Carolyn Deuel at 265-1564.

The Casper Civic Chorale will perform a section of the concert, as will the Oil City Slickers.

The choir will perform pieces with various accompaniments from piano to full orchestra, including “The Many Moods of Christmas, Suite III” “Soli Deo Gloria” by Mark Hayes, Michael W. Smith’s “Son of God,” and ”Mary Did You Know?,” performed by the combined choirs Tickets on sale for veterans ball

The second annual Casper College Veterans Ball is Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. The keynote speaker is Samuel Rollin “Rollie” Dunnuck, who will speak to the mission statement of the Casper College Veteran Club: “Never stop moving forward.”

Dunnuck is a member of the Casper Police Department, a Marine Corps veteran, and team leader of the Natrona County chapter of the Mighty Oaks Foundation. According to Nick Whipps, Mighty Oaks provides peer-to-peer resiliency and recovery programs that serve as the catalyst to assist our nation’s warriors in dealing with challenges related to the struggles of daily military life, combat deployments, and the symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

The military ball is a long-standing tradition among all branches of service. “This is an opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate their service and have some fun simultaneously,” Whipps, veteran and military student services coordinator, said.

The semi-formal event will be held at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Casper. The event will be catered and includes a formal dinner, social hour, receiving line, and dancing. Tickets to the ball must be bought in advance and are $50 per person.

To purchase tickets, go online, or visit the Casper College Veteran Resource Center on the second floor of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center or contact Veterans Club President Caleb Lindsay at 503-347-6550 or caleb.lindsay@mycc.caspercollege.edu. The Casper College Veterans Club sponsors the ball.

Halloween Show and Escape Room at Stage III

Check in to Stage III’s newest Escape Room, where weary travelers may get a longer rest than they planned on. Can you find the stolen cash and get out of your motel room before Norman Bates comes to “welcome” you? Teams of up to six players search for clues and solve the puzzles in order to escape in one hour or less. The team with the fastest time wins six tickets to Stage III’s next show plus a round of drinks at Backwards Distilling. You’d be psycho to miss this room that goes along with Stage III’s production of the comic Hitchcock spoof Wrong Window! “Escape from Bates Motel” offers sessions from Oct. 15 to 31, and is sponsored by Backwards Distilling Company.

The perfect complement to the escape room is Wrong Window! In this knee-slapper comedy, four people see suspicious activity through the window of the apartment across the courtyard. They’re sure a murder was committed, but the police don’t believe them … and then the dead body starts turning up in unexpected places.

Wrong Window! plays Oct. 14 to 30 and is sponsored by Kitchen Connections and produced with support from the Wyoming Arts Council. Reserve your tickets for both events online at stageiiitheatre.org.

Baklava, Greek pastry sale

The Ladies of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Casper once again invite you to order Baklava and other Greek pastries for the Holidays. These hand-crafted pastries make a wonderful gift or dessert for your festive gatherings. We offer packages of 1 dozen Baklava for $30, a Variety Tin of four other Pastries for $30, and the Greek Flavors Cookbook for $30.00. You may place your order by calling or texting Pat Kofakis, Bake Sale chairman, at 307-251-5134, or email to pkofakis@gmail.com. Be sure to leave your name and contact information so we can confirm your order, which may be picked up and paid for on Saturday, November 19 between 9 AM and 1 PM at the Church, 1350 East “C” Street in Casper. All proceeds benefit the philanthropic and charitable work of Philoptochos, “the Friends of the Poor”, which includes seven local agencies serving the disadvantaged. Place your order before Nov. 12.

Architectural tours and lectures

AIA Wyoming, a Chapter of the American Institute of Architects will be hosting architectural tours or lectures led by Wyoming Architects which will take place in communities throughout the State. This is a free program that is open to the public to educate Wyoming communities about the role of Architects and Architecture in their lives. This statewide event is in conjunction with World Architecture Month observed during October by National AIA.

In Casper, Stateline No. 7 Architects will be giving a design presentation on the recently completed Thyra Thomson Office Building.

They will explain in detail the process of the entire project from the initial need of the State, programming and combining of multiple agencies into one building, and everything through design and construction. The presentation will take place in the Round House Conference Room on the third floor in the Thyra Thomson Office Building, 444 West Collins Drive on Oct. 27, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

AIA Wyoming

AIA Wyoming represents professional architects and allied members throughout Wyoming, providing the architectural community with resources and relationships necessary to improve the quality of the built environment. This organization is the voice of the profession of architecture in Wyoming, serving our members, advancing their values, and providing resources for the design of livable, sustainable places for our citizens. They are dedicated to serving their members, related professionals, and the general public. Membership is open to anyone with a professional or personal interest in architecture and the creation of, or the appreciation for, the built environment. (http://www.aia-wyoming.org/)

‘Misery’ at Casper Theater Company

Casper Theater Company will present “Misery” adopted from the Stephen King novel, on Oct. 28-30. The play will be presented at 735 CY, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net for credit card purchases, the Bluebird Café, (formally the Cheese Barrel) at 544 S. Center, or the Casper Senior Center 1831 E. 4th St for cash or check only.

“Misery” is the story of Paul Sheldon, a famous novelist, who’s car crashes in the middle of the winter on a Colorado highway. Annie Wilkes, his biggest fan, just happens to see his car go off the road in a winter storm, and rescues him, takes him to her home, and nurses him back to health.

However, Annie has a history. During her nursing career, she was accused of killing patients in several hospitals where she worked. Paul has written several novels about Misery Chastain, and Annie has purchased and read all eight of them. Will he write another novel while in Annie’s care while he recovers?

Will she like it? You really need to find out. We hope you will join us the last two weekends in October for our production of “Misery.”

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017 issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.

Counselors present awards

The Wyoming Counseling Association (WCA) announces the following 2022 awards:

Wyoming LifeLine based in Greybull was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. According to its website, the Wyoming Lifeline was established as an initiative to help protect the people of Wyoming in times of crisis and save lives. Waller Hall Research launched the suicide prevention crisis line in August 2020, the first crisis line based in Wyoming. As of July 2022, Wyoming LifeLine collaborates with Central Wyoming Counseling Center to provide 24/7 suicide prevention in our state.

Lou Farley, PhD, LPC, NCC, of Laramie is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity. This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state.

During his career, Dr. Farley has worked as a middle school counselor, child and family therapist, maintained a private practice for 30 years, served on the Wyoming Board of Licensed Professional Counselors, and is a frequent presenter at professional counseling conferences. For 10 years prior to COVID, he traveled to India and, in 2012, to Nepal to work with educators and students on topics that include child development, the power of student-teacher relationships, effective classroom management skills as well as the integration of traditional Tibetan Buddhist values with modern academics. He is currently the Spiritual Counselor at Hospice of Laramie.

Shelly McAlpin, PPC,of Casper, earned the Outstanding Service Award. She stepped up as President of the WCA when the elected president moved out of state and continued to guide the organization through the COVID years. She is the Executive Director of ServeWyoming, with 20 years of non-profit management experience, and a counselor at Three Trails EFAP. She believes in service and advocacy, particularly to those who are marginalized and seeks to have their voices heard.

Stephanie Marker, PPC, from Wheatland, received the Bob Porter Service Award. This award is in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Marker is a strong female leader dedicated to mental health services for marginalized middle and high school students in Platte County. She promotes equity and access to opportunities and well-rounded educational experiences for all students to maximize student achievement. Marker is responsible for school counseling innovation and further development of programs supporting students’ career, social, emotional and academic development. While Stephanie is humble about her work, the positive impact is evident through her student’s mental health and academic success.

Merry Jensen Litman, PPC, from Casper, is the Richard R. Means Elementary /Middle School Counselor Award, which recognizes accomplishments at the K-9 level. Dick Means started his career as a school counselor, then served as the Director of Testing at Casper College until his retirement.

Litman is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving elementary students. It is also her mission to ensure school counselors receive quality professional development. Litman currently serves at Natrona County – Park Elementary School as a Counselor working with a team to develop a “real time” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to students, especially students affected by grief.

Recently, Litman has been instrumental in helping young people receive mental health care and services after a fellow student’s passing. Although very humble about her work, but she has a huge impact on our elementary children.