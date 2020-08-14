Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff
Chad comedy hour with Chad Lore comes to Events Center
The Casper Events Center and Greiner Ford powered by Lithia are pleased to present The Chad Comedy Hour at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20. This night of comedy will feature comedian, armchair philosopher, musician and observational humorist Chad Prather along with Casper’s own Chad Lore. VIP doors will open at 7 p.m. Public doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
The show will play in the horseshoe end of the arena with limited seating available to allow for social distancing. Every other row will be left empty and they ask that parties leave a minimum of 3 seats between other parties to ensure 6 feet of distance.
Staff, partners and guests are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and following other routine hygiene protocols. They encourage individuals who are sick to stay home. They ask that all patrons practice social distancing and remain 6 feet from other groups at all times and follow all directional and distancing measures in place both inside and outside the facility. In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks are encouraged.
Chad Prather is often referred to as "the modern day Will Rogers." He is a fast-talking combination of Lewis Grizzard and Jeff Foxworthy. Originally from Augusta, Georgia, Chad now calls the Fort Worth, Texas, area home.
Chad Lore, also known as "Wyoming's One Man Band," will surprise you with his uniqueness in every show and with every song. He is hard to classify because he pretty much does everything with his music, from acoustic folk to electric rock.
Tickets will be $29 for regular general admission, $39 for reserved club 13 seats and $49 for VIP general admission tickets. VIP general admission tickets include early entry ensuring the best seats, a complimentary drink ticket and an autographed Chad Prather photo. VIP tickets are limited. Show is for ages 18 and up. Tickets can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
Beatles v. Stones coming to Beacon
The two greatest rock 'n roll bands of all time face off as the Beacon Club hosts tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones at 7 p.m., on Sept. 13. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction -- The International Rolling Stones Show, engage in a musical showdown of the hits. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at www.thebeaconclubincasper.com, by phone at 577-1503 or at the box office one hour before shows. The Beacon Club is located at 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy in Mills. The show is 21+.
Motion to intervene granted
The Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association (WYOGA), Jackson Hole Outfitters and Guides Association (JHOGA), Sublette County Outfitters and Guides Association (SCOGA) and Safari Club International (SCI) jointly intervened in a case in which anti-hunting groups are challenging the U.S. Forest Service’s (Service) approval of supplemental winter feeding of elk on National Forest System lands in Wyoming.
The federal district court in Wyoming granted the Hunting Coalition’s motion to intervene, despite the anti-hunting groups’ request that the Coalition’s participation be limited.
The petitioners — including Sierra Club and Western Watersheds Project — want the Service to stop the winter supplemental feeding. Animal rights groups have sued to stop the feeding several times before, alleging that the concentration of elk on feed grounds increases the risk of disease transmission, including a recent concern that supplemental winter feeding would increase the risk of Chronic Wasting Disease transmission. In a different, ongoing case, the Coalition (except SCOGA) intervened to defend supplemental elk feeding authorized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the National Elk Refuge.
Feeding on National Forest System lands and state feed grounds has occurred for more than 100 years. Without the supplemental feeding, many elk would starve.
The intervention of WYOGA, JHOGA, SCOGA and SCI is step one in the litigation process. Parties will eventually file briefs and likely participate in a hearing to resolve the merits of the case.
Wyoming’s elk herds provide high-quality hunting opportunities for hunters, and outfitters in Wyoming depend on those hunts for their clients.
WYOGA, JHOGA and SCOGA are represented by attorneys from the Falen Law Offices, LLC. SCI is represented by in-house counsel.
Saturday Study moves to Sept. 12
Because of Labor Day on Monday, September 7, the First Saturday study will be on the second Saturday, September 12 at 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. The subject is Spiritual Growth according to the Bible: The Ups and Downs. This is an interactive study and refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Counseling conference online
Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, and in consideration of the safety of its members, Wyoming Counseling Association (WCA) will hold its annual conference online October 15-17, 2020.
The online conference offers 15 clock hours of continuing education eligible for both state licensing and NBCC credit or 1 credit hour of UW graduate credit:
• Sessions include suicide, supervision, and ethics required for license renewal
• Special session from the licensing board on rule updates
• Featured sessions focused on school counseling, play therapy, telehealth and more
• Keynote speaker Dr. Ann M. Ordway, nationally known expert in ethical and legal issues in counseling.
Learn more and submit a presentation proposal online through the WCA website:
Chamber joins national equality effort
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce joined the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event on June 25 where business and community leaders discussed concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform. As a partner on this important initiative, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce will be a source for information and advancements made as well as host local dialogues to further change.
The U.S. Chamber stated earlier that the Equality of Opportunity initiative aligns with the Chamber’s mission and shared purpose to help businesses grow the economy and create jobs. The Chamber has championed this mission for more than 100 years — across generations and through some of the most significant challenges in the nation’s history.
Additionally, the Chamber continues to lead efforts to remove barriers standing between people and opportunity. It championed the First Step Act, passed in 2018, to bring needed reforms to the criminal justice system and help formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives through meaningful employment. Through specific initiatives, including the Talent Pipeline Management Initiative, the U.S. Chamber Foundation is driving solutions on workforce development, K-12 education reform and expanding access to high-quality childcare and early childhood education — including addressing the disparities that exist across these issues for people and communities of color.
Good news at theater
Casper Theater Company has some good news. The new sign is up and running. As you drive by 735 CY you can’t miss the sign in the sky highlighting the events they will bring as soon as it is safe. They have a great season of shows planned and will bring them as quickly as allowed. Starting in September, “Norman Is That You?” followed by the entry to the Wyoming State Theater Festival, and after Christmas, “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” “The Business of Murder,” in the early spring and last but not least the one all have been waiting for, “Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys.” Look for dinner theater, murder, laughter and great wit to entertain in the forthcoming season. Season tickets will be available during the summer by calling 267-7243. Thank you for supporting the arts, Casper.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties, may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
