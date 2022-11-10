Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Memorial ribbon cutting and dedication

We the members of American Legion Post 2 would like to cordually invite you to attend our ribbon cutting and dedication of the “Wyoming Fallen Veterans” Memorial.

This will be the unveiling of the project that was 2 years in the making and we truly appreciative of all the companies and local donations that helped us make this memorial a place to honor the brave men of Wyoming that lost their lives in combat. It will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at 3800 West 13th Street in Casper, Wyoming near the Old Fort Caspar.

Parking is limited.

On behalf of the Post Commander and all the members of George W. Vroman Post 2, Thank You Again for helping us in Honoring Our Veterans past and present.

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents French Connections

On Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., join us at the Cheyenne Civic Center as we continue our season long musical journey with French Connections. The performance will also be livestreamed for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of home, for $25 per household.

The concert begins with a lively and humorous piece by Jacques Ibert, Hommage à Mozart. Long before the play and film, Amadeus, this esteemed but not yet well-known, 19th century French composer decided to honor Mozart in music with this piece. William Intriligator, CSO’s Music Director and Conductor explains, “Ibert composed this piece in the style of Mozart but it was written in the 1950’s and is a wonderful tribute! Who among us hasn’t been inspired by Mozart’s music, his wit, his genius?”

The next piece on the concert, Louise Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3, has never been performed by CSO before. Written in 1847, Louise was one of very few female composers to have their music published and performed from that era. Composing during the same time period as Beethoven, Schumann, and Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 3 is a masterpiece with a nod in the style of Felix Mendelssohn. Maestro Intriligator explains, “it is not only a rarity in that it was written by a woman; it is also a rarity since it is a symphony written in the 1800’s by a French person. The French — perhaps hesitant to compete with the likes of the Germans Beethoven, Schumann, and Mendelssohn — generally avoided writing symphonies for most of the 1800’s.” However, Farrenc composed a symphonic masterpiece that could stand up to those big names. In addition to composing, Farrenc was the first woman on the faculty of the Paris Conservatoire of Music, where she taught for 30 years.

The program concludes with the return of violin soloist Michael Ludwig performing Johannes’ Brahms, Violin Concerto. Ludwig first soloed with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra back in 2009. Maestro Intriligator, says, “this piece pairs one of my all-time favorite soloists, violinist Michael Ludwig, with one of my all-time favorite concertos, the Brahms Violin Concerto. This is like having a dream team at the playoffs!” It is one of the pinnacles of the violin concerto repertoire, with incredible musical challenges and rewards for the soloist, orchestra, and conductor. Ludwig performs on an exquisite French violin from the 1700’s.

Join us for the next stop on our world tour as we celebrate French composers of the Romantic period!

“Classic Conversations” will take place on Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center for ticketed patrons, prior to the concert.

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve? You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps. We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach. Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

Film screening at Casper College

“Tipping the Pain Scale,” a new award-winning feature documentary film about six dynamic people in the addiction and recovery world who are making a difference, will be brought to the community by Wyoming Behavioral Institute with support from Casper College, Wyoming Recovery, and New Vision Withdrawal Management on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

Community organizations, the media, and the public are invited to watch the film, which features the stories of U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Boston Police Officer Josh De La Rosa, and Spoken Word Artist and Educator Joseph Green. Information about Casper area substance abuse treatment programs will be available at the screening.

Join our Screening:

Tipping the Pain Scale

Film Running time: 105 minutes

Location: Casper College Nolte Gateway Center, Room 225

Date/Time: Nov. 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Hosted by Wyoming Behavioral Institute, and co-sponsored by Casper College, Wyoming Recovery, and New Vision Withdrawal Management

RSVPs requested – please call or email:

Emily Genoff at Wyoming Behavioral Institute

307-472-2251

About the Documentary:

Tipping The Pain Scale follows individuals grappling with the current systemic failures of addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery in the U.S. States and their journey to develop and employ new, innovative, and often controversial solutions to the problem. It is a quasi-anthology, weaving characters through their own stories as they connect to the issues plaguing all communities and the country in an urgent fight to save lives. This positive and uplifting, yet gritty and real, story of redemption and hope is told in cinema verité style. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/6tnoz616ex0.

“Solving the complex addiction crisis in communities requires diverse sectors of society to come together, including health, employers, and media,” said Greg Williams, Executive Producer, High Watch Media. “The film team is excited to bring forth this important work. We don’t spend much time talking about the problem, but where do go from here, and what can we all do to play a role in turning the tide on this often-forgotten pandemic impacting more than 40 million Americans and their families directly.”

“Those who are in recovery tend to feel alone and isolated. It is important that we offer support and create environments and relationships that promote acceptance,” said Siobhan Morse, MHSA, MAC, Substance Use Disorder Product Director at Universal Health Services. “We need to start conversations about prevention, treatment and recovery and the Tipping the Pain Scale film offers an opportunity for communities to begin these important conversations.”

The film opened for wide release on September 6, 2022, for home viewing. Learn more about the film at TippingThePainScale.com.

Baklava, Greek pastry sale

The Ladies of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Casper once again invite you to order Baklava and other Greek pastries for the Holidays. These hand-crafted pastries make a wonderful gift or dessert for your festive gatherings. We offer packages of 1 dozen Baklava for $30, a Variety Tin of four other Pastries for $30, and the Greek Flavors Cookbook for $30.00. You may place your order by calling or texting Pat Kofakis, Bake Sale chairman, at 307-251-5134, or email to pkofakis@gmail.com. Be sure to leave your name and contact information so we can confirm your order, which may be picked up and paid for on Saturday, Nov. 19 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Church, 1350 East “C” Street in Casper. All proceeds benefit the philanthropic and charitable work of Philoptochos, “the Friends of the Poor”, which includes seven local agencies serving the disadvantaged. Place your order before Nov. 12.

November Democratic Women’s Forum

On Saturday, Nov. 19, one week later than usual, the Natrona County Democratic Women’s Forum will feature two state legislative leaders. Senator Chris Rothfuss and Representative Cathy Connolly will address the 2023 Legislative Issues and Concerns.

Dr. Rothfuss is the Senate Minority Leader of the Wyoming Legislature. First elected in 2010, he represents Senate District 9 in Laramie, Wyoming. Senator Rothfuss co-chairs the Wyoming Blockchain Taskforce and serves as the ranking member of the Education Committee and the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.

Chris Is an advanced technology consultant and a professor for the University of Wyoming Honor College. He served as the US lead for for nanotechnology foreign policy and as as a delegate to the UN committee on the Peaceful uses of Outer Space.

Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and settling in Casper with his family in 1985, Chris is a 1990 graduate of Natrona County High School. Dr. Rothfuss received his PhD in Chemical Engineering and MS in Applied Physics from the University of Washington; and his MS in Chemical Engineering and BA on International Studies from the University of Wyoming where he competed as a member and captain of the debate team.

Dr. Cathy Connolly is the House Minority leader of the Wyoming Legislature. First elected in 2008, she represents House District 13 in Laramie, Wyoming.

Cathy is a native of Troy, New York. Cathy moved to Wyoming in 1992 when she accepted a faculty position at the University of Wyoming. Cathy was vice-chair of the Revenue Committee and serves on the Education Committee and several other select committees including the Educational Attainment Commission on Coal/Minerals Bankruptcies.

Dr. Connolly is a professor in the School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice at the University of Wyoming. She recently co-authored a book titled “Outlaw Women” that explores the experiences of female felons in the state of Wyoming. Cathy received her PhD in Sociology and JD in law (cum laude) from the University of Buffalo, New York.

Both Senator Rothfuss and Representative Connolly currently serve in legislative leadership and on the Management Council.

A $20 charge, including tax and gratuity, for a buffet lunch which will be served at 12 noon at the Ramkota Inn. A $1 fee will be charged for those attending but not eating. Announcements begin at 12:15 and the program begins at 12:30. The Forum welcomes all to the luncheon and/or program. If you are not on the Forum’s calling tree, please RSVP to Shauna at 307-237-9300 by Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Festival choir

Singers are invited to participate in rehearsals for the annual Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

The rehearsals began Oct. 29 at Our Saviour’s, on Saturdays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and continuing until the concert, except for no rehearsal on Thanksgiving weekend. A choir registration fee of $15 will help defray costs. For information, call director Carolyn Deuel at 265-1564.

The Casper Civic Chorale will perform a section of the concert, as will the Oil City Slickers.

The choir will perform pieces with various accompaniments from piano to full orchestra, including “The Many Moods of Christmas, Suite III” “Soli Deo Gloria” by Mark Hayes, Michael W. Smith’s “Son of God,” and ”Mary Did You Know?,” performed by the combined choirs.

Tickets on sale for veterans ball

The second annual Casper College Veterans Ball is Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. The keynote speaker is Samuel Rollin “Rollie” Dunnuck, who will speak to the mission statement of the Casper College Veteran Club: “Never stop moving forward.”

Dunnuck is a member of the Casper Police Department, a Marine Corps veteran, and team leader of the Natrona County chapter of the Mighty Oaks Foundation. According to Nick Whipps, Mighty Oaks provides peer-to-peer resiliency and recovery programs that serve as the catalyst to assist our nation’s warriors in dealing with challenges related to the struggles of daily military life, combat deployments, and the symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

The military ball is a long-standing tradition among all branches of service. “This is an opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate their service and have some fun simultaneously,” Whipps, veteran and military student services coordinator, said.

The semi-formal event will be held at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Casper. The event will be catered and includes a formal dinner, social hour, receiving line, and dancing. Tickets to the ball must be bought in advance and are $50 per person.

To purchase tickets, go online, or visit the Casper College Veteran Resource Center on the second floor of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center or contact Veterans Club President Caleb Lindsay at 503-347-6550 or caleb.lindsay@mycc.caspercollege.edu. The Casper College Veterans Club sponsors the ball.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017 issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.

Counselors present awards

The Wyoming Counseling Association (WCA) announces the following 2022 awards:

Wyoming LifeLine based in Greybull was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. According to its website, the Wyoming Lifeline was established as an initiative to help protect the people of Wyoming in times of crisis and save lives. Waller Hall Research launched the suicide prevention crisis line in August 2020, the first crisis line based in Wyoming. As of July 2022, Wyoming LifeLine collaborates with Central Wyoming Counseling Center to provide 24/7 suicide prevention in our state.

Lou Farley, PhD, LPC, NCC, of Laramie is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity. This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state.

During his career, Dr. Farley has worked as a middle school counselor, child and family therapist, maintained a private practice for 30 years, served on the Wyoming Board of Licensed Professional Counselors, and is a frequent presenter at professional counseling conferences. For 10 years prior to COVID, he traveled to India and, in 2012, to Nepal to work with educators and students on topics that include child development, the power of student-teacher relationships, effective classroom management skills as well as the integration of traditional Tibetan Buddhist values with modern academics. He is currently the Spiritual Counselor at Hospice of Laramie.

Shelly McAlpin, PPC,of Casper, earned the Outstanding Service Award. She stepped up as President of the WCA when the elected president moved out of state and continued to guide the organization through the COVID years. She is the Executive Director of ServeWyoming, with 20 years of non-profit management experience, and a counselor at Three Trails EFAP. She believes in service and advocacy, particularly to those who are marginalized and seeks to have their voices heard.

Stephanie Marker, PPC, from Wheatland, received the Bob Porter Service Award. This award is in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Marker is a strong female leader dedicated to mental health services for marginalized middle and high school students in Platte County. She promotes equity and access to opportunities and well-rounded educational experiences for all students to maximize student achievement. Marker is responsible for school counseling innovation and further development of programs supporting students’ career, social, emotional and academic development. While Stephanie is humble about her work, the positive impact is evident through her student’s mental health and academic success.

Merry Jensen Litman, PPC, from Casper, is the Richard R. Means Elementary /Middle School Counselor Award, which recognizes accomplishments at the K-9 level. Dick Means started his career as a school counselor, then served as the Director of Testing at Casper College until his retirement.

Litman is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving elementary students. It is also her mission to ensure school counselors receive quality professional development. Litman currently serves at Natrona County – Park Elementary School as a Counselor working with a team to develop a “real time” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to students, especially students affected by grief.

Recently, Litman has been instrumental in helping young people receive mental health care and services after a fellow student’s passing. Although very humble about her work, but she has a huge impact on our elementary children.