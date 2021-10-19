Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Interested gardeners can look up some details about the local program at: https://www.natronacounty-wy.gov/mg or contact the Natrona County office, for information by calling 307-235-9400 or stopping by the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center 2011 Fairgrounds Road, to sign up.

Hoffman said “those interested must attend an interview and informational sessions prior to starting the course.”

“Many believe Master Gardeners must be walking gardening encyclopedias, and that puts some level of trepidation in potential trainees who might otherwise be interested in learning best practices for gardening and helping other people with gardening problems,” said Hoffman.

Many are long-time gardeners even before taking the training classes; they worked the soil of a garden for years before the urge to learn more hit them.

“Some Master Gardeners are young gardeners who don’t know where to start and know they need some help when they find their way into a local Extension Office, sometimes for the first time” said Hoffman. “Still others learned to garden in other parts of the country and need to adapt gardening practices to a new climate, new soil conditions or different growing seasons.”