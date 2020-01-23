Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Rufenacht was born and raised in Casper and from a very young age would spend countless hours doodling and drawing. He lives with his family in Casper.

Brunch and Bach Feb. 2

Join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Nic for the second Brunch and Bach of the season on February 2, 2020. Brunch and Bach is held at The Nic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is proudly presented by Hilltop National Bank with other generous underwriting from Platte River Injury Law, Wyoming Medical Center and Todd and Tami Milliken.

February’s event will feature the WSO Brass ensemble, with brunch and coffee from Grant Street Grocery and Market and craft cocktails from Urban Bottle. The Nic will also have a new exhibition celebrating The Year of the Woman featuring six regional female artists including new works from Neltje.

Brunch and Bach is fun for the whole family. The Nic’s Discovery Center will be open with projects for ages four and up.

Entry is free for WSO season/pick three ticket holders, Nic members and children under 5. General public fee is $5 per person.

Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org, www.thenic.org, or call WSO at 266-1478 or The Nic at 235-5247 for more details.

Nominate for Woman of Distinction