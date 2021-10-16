Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Many are long-time gardeners even before taking the training classes; they worked the soil of a garden for years before the urge to learn more hit them.

“Some Master Gardeners are young gardeners who don’t know where to start and know they need some help when they find their way into a local Extension Office, sometimes for the first time” said Hoffman. “Still others learned to garden in other parts of the country and need to adapt gardening practices to a new climate, new soil conditions or different growing seasons.”

Master Gardeners gain, basic gardening skills and learn how and where to research more difficult gardening problems to find a solution. “The whole idea is to begin a lifelong learning process with an interest in volunteering to help others,” Hoffman noted.

The Natrona County Master Gardener program offers 63 hours of training. Topics from botany to water wise gardening are taught based upon the Sustainable Horticulture for Wyoming, a Master Gardener handbook. Upon completion, trainees are required to volunteer a minimum of 40 hours in their community before receiving the title of Master Gardener.

“Many Extension Offices receive thousands of phone calls a season, and the assistance of many volunteers is needed to meet these horticultural demands,” said Hoffman.