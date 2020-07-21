Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

Audition for play Sunday

“Norman Is That You,” a comedy by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick, will audition next Sunday. The plot is about a 35ish Norman, who moves to NYC to “come out” as his parents don’t know he is gay. The parents have a quarrel and first, dad appears at his door, finds out, hires a hooker for him to find himself, and meets his roommate, Garson. Then mom shows up, after an affair with her husband’s brother, accepts him as he is, and loves Garson. Obviously it is a comedy, and a really funny one. The auditions are at the theater, 735 CY, Sunday, July 26, at 5PM. The director is Aaron Jones. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Performance dates will be September 18-19-20, 25-26-27. The cast includes two women and three men. If you are unable to make the audition, or you would like to work backstage, please call Aaron at 315-4100. Help is always needed.