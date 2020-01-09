Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Evening in the Word Tuesday

In this seven-session study from January 14 to February 25 at 6:30 p.m. Christine Caine will help you develop a new understanding of how God sees you and has chosen you to help make Jesus’ name known on this planet. The class is at Highland Park Community Church, room 1321. Workbooks are $15. The lesson is called "20/20." Through biblical teaching and lessons from her own life, Christine will challenge you to share the story of how God's love has transformed your life right where you are. Call Gwen 262-0719 with questions.

Nominate for Woman of Distinction

The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Casper Woman of Distinction. The group is asking residents of Natrona County, whether individuals or members of Casper’s many organizations, to nominate women in the community for their work and volunteerism. All nominees will be honored at the luncheon on March 5, 2020. Nominations are due by January 31, 2020 and the Nomination forms may be obtained by contacting Kim at 472-4272. Please submit nominations to Dyann Durst 6655 Westland Rd, Casper, WY 82604.

Reserve for Woman of Distinction