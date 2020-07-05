Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff
Outfitters jointly intervene in case
The Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association, Jackson Hole Outfitters and Guides Association, and Safari Club International jointly moved to intervene in a case in which anti-hunting groups are challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s approach to phasing out supplemental winter feeding of elk and bison on the National Elk Refuge in Wyoming.
The federal district court in Washington, D.C., granted the motion allowing the three groups to intervene.
The plaintiffs, Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and National Wildlife Refuge Association, want the FWS to expedite the transition away from supplemental winter feeding or stop the feeding altogether. Animal rights groups have sued to stop the feeding several times before, alleging that the concentration of elk on feed grounds increases the risk of disease transmission, including a recent concern that supplemental winter feeding would increase the risk of CWD transmission.
Feeding on the Refuge and state feed grounds has occurred for more than 100 years. Without the supplemental feeding, many elk would starve.
The FWS addressed the risk of disease transmission in their plan to reduce supplemental winter feeding.
The intervention of WYOGA, JHOGA and SCI is step one in the litigation process. The FWS was scheduled to release the Administrative Record for the litigation in May. Following that, the parties will likely file motions for summary judgment to resolve the merits of the case.
WYOGA, JHOGA and SCI intervened to defend the adaptive phase-out of supplemental winter feeding and prevent massive starvation of elk. The Jackson elk herd provides high-quality hunting opportunities for hunters and outfitters in Wyoming depend on those hunts for their clients.
WYOGA and JHOGA are represented by attorneys from the Falen Law Offices, LLC. SCI is represented by in-house counsel.
Stay tuned for more information as the case winds its way through the legal system.
Chamber joins national equality effort
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce joined the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event on June 25 where business and community leaders discussed concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform. As a partner on this important initiative, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce will be a source for information and advancements made as well as host local dialogues to further change.
The U.S. Chamber stated earlier that the Equality of Opportunity initiative aligns with the Chamber’s mission and shared purpose to help businesses grow the economy and create jobs. The Chamber has championed this mission for more than 100 years — across generations and through some of the most significant challenges in the nation’s history.
Additionally, the Chamber continues to lead efforts to remove barriers standing between people and opportunity. It championed the First Step Act, passed in 2018, to bring needed reforms to the criminal justice system and help formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives through meaningful employment. Through specific initiatives, including the Talent Pipeline Management Initiative, the U.S. Chamber Foundation is driving solutions on workforce development, K-12 education reform and expanding access to high-quality childcare and early childhood education — including addressing the disparities that exist across these issues for people and communities of color.
Good news at theater
Casper Theater Company has some good news. The new sign is up and running. As you drive by 735 CY you can’t miss the sign in the sky highlighting the events they will bring as soon as it is safe. They have a great season of shows planned and will bring them as quickly as allowed. Starting in September, “Norman Is That You?” followed by the entry to the Wyoming State Theater Festival, and after Christmas, “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” “The Business of Murder,” in the early spring and last but not least the one all have been waiting for, “Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys.” Look for dinner theater, murder, laughter and great wit to entertain in the forthcoming season. Season tickets will be available during the summer by calling 267-7243. Thank you for supporting the arts, Casper.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties, may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
