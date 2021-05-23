Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

The motorcycle blessings got started around 9 a.m., and continued until 11:30 a.m., at the Hobby lobby parking lot.

The awareness run speakers got started at the Eastside Walmart parking lot at approximately 11:30 a.m. The last speaker, Casper councilman Bruce Knell, read the Wyoming governor's Motorcycle Safety and Awareness proclamation. The councilman also donated the needed insurance requirements money for the run this year. He was very adamant about the motorcycle community and the city working side-by-side to make a better Casper for us all. The city of Casper, the Casper PD and the Casper community workers all pitched in to make the Casper procession through town probably the safest ever. All motorcyclists, Abate, CMA and all spectators were very uplifted and pleased over the response that was shown to the motorcycle community.

Most riders stayed as the group also showed awareness in Douglas and Glenrock. WCA would like to thank all motorcycle riders, all the community’s effort to practice safety throughout the year, look twice and save a life. The patience of the community as we were running through the processions were the greatest ever. Also everyone that helped work to make this a safe and positive turnout, thank you.

