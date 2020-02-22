Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

The luncheon is sponsored by the Accounting and Financial Women's Alliance and Soroptimist International of Central Wyoming. Please join the 25th annual Woman of Distinction Luncheon to honor these women and choose the Woman of Distinction for 2020. The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the Ramkota Hotel. The charge for the luncheon is $25 per person and reservations are due February 27. Those making reservations made after that date will be charged $30. For reservations, please contact Dyann at 237-1334 or 258- 7071.

Sewing Project

Join the Natrona County Library's Creation Station at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, to learn how to make your very own customized Zip It Up coin pouch using either the Library's sewing machines or sewing by hand. This fun tetrahedron-shaped coin purse is made from 2 simple materials — fabric and zipper. Sign up at bit.ly/zip-coin. Limit of 10 adult participants. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

