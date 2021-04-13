Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff</&h1>April take & make kit for adults: DIY Trinket Dish
Have you always wanted to transform a simple porcelain dish and some of your favorite cocktail napkins into an adorable — but MIGHTY — knick knack catcher? That’s why Natrona County Library staff created this month’s at-home DIY project. Stop by the library any time during the month of April to grab this month’s take and make kit for adults — a DIY trinket dish to hold your keys, jewelry, spare change, and so much more.
All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Genealogy Workshop
The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom online meetings. This month, Vernon Vinzant will present “Using Software to Make a Book.” This program is free and open to the public, but REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Register at natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7284466. Once registered, we will send you the link for the Zoom meeting. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Play postponed to next year
Casper Theater Company’s production of “Dead Certain” has been postponed due to circumstances beyond control with an actor. The two-person show will be brought you next season. If you have purchased tickets, or are a season ticket holder, hold on to them and bring them to the show next season,. They will still be good for admittance to the production. If you would like a refund, please contact 267-7243, and we will gladly refund your ticket price. We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but there was no other choice.
The next production will be May 21-23, June 4-6 with the comedy, “Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys.”
Art on the Go brings art to you
Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Ladies’ Night Out in April
Spectra Venue Management is pleased to announce Nightingale College Presents “Ladies Night Out” with Heather McDonald at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, April 23. This ultimate ladies’ night out will be an evening filled with ladies, laughter, cocktails, and retail therapy.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a trade show featuring a variety retail vendors and a Ladies Night Out Cocktail Lounge. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $29 and $39 each. VIP Tables of six are available for $300 each and include a bottle of champagne plus the ultimate Ladies Survival Kit. Tickets on sale now at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
Today’s women are part nurturer, part chauffeur, part chef, part housekeeper, part teacher, and the list goes on! Then, along comes 2020 to provide a whole new level to their never-ending ninja skills. It’s time to honor these busy, thriving women with a night designed for them — a night off from all of the mom duties and the opportunity to connect with the ladies for laughing, shopping, and overall debauchery.
McDonald’s relatability is celebrated in her stand up comedy act, podcast, and all of her creative content. She is always sharing honestly about her 20 year long marriage, two teenage sons, and being a stepmother, all while making girl’s nights out her main priority in life.
Trails center seeks artist-in-residence
The Bureau of Land Management is accepting applications beginning April 5 through April 30, 2021 for its summer Artist-in-Residence program, hosted by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and the Casper Field Office. The focus for this artistic opportunity is on the National Historic Trails that cross eastern Wyoming, including the California, Mormon Pioneer, Oregon, and Pony Express trails.
Selected artists are provided with a creative, unique environment in which to generate artistic works and share their works with the public. Artistic expertise, professionalism, and creative use of artistic media are encouraged. Selected artists receive a one-week residency at the Trails Center (hotel or camping options) from June through September. Professional artists of various mediums will be given equal consideration, and all are encouraged to apply.
During their stay, artists share their vision in one 45-minute public presentation. Following their residency, artists donate at least one digital image of their completed artwork to the Trails Center, representative of their stay. BLM holds a publishing copyright to donated digital imagery for promotional use to advance the BLM Artist in Residence program. The artist retains a non-exclusive use copyright.
A panel of BLM, Trails Center, and cooperating association staff will judge the applicant pool. Up to two artists will be selected to participate for one-week from June through September. Selections are made based on the following criteria: entry materials, residency proposal, professionalism, and creative vision with respect to the Trails Center’s public education goals.
Interested artists may obtain more information and download an application and guidelines by accessing the Trails Center website at: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center/educational-resources or by e-mail at kkuhnel@blm.gov
Detailed instructions are on the entry form. Applications must be postmarked by April 30, 2021.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Visit Casper lands big writers’ conference for 2022
Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.
The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.
“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”
OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences.
For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.