Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Casper Theater Company’s production of “Dead Certain” has been postponed due to circumstances beyond control with an actor. The two-person show will be brought you next season. If you have purchased tickets, or are a season ticket holder, hold on to them and bring them to the show next season,. They will still be good for admittance to the production. If you would like a refund, please contact 267-7243, and we will gladly refund your ticket price. We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but there was no other choice.

The next production will be May 21-23, June 4-6 with the comedy, “Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys.”

Art on the Go brings art to you

Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

