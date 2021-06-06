Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Vendors needed for Caspar Collins Day

Fort Caspar Museum is looking for craft and food vendors for Caspar Collins Day 2021 which will be held on Saturday, July 24. If you would like to set up a booth or park a food truck near all the family fun at the fort, please join us!

The cost for a space (10 by 10 feet) is $30 for vendors and food trucks and free for nonprofits. The vendor application deadline is July 21, 2021. Application forms may be downloaded from our website: fortcasparwyoming.com. You may also call the museum (235-8462), come by in person, or send an email to mailto:aholman@casperwy.gov.

Caspar Collins Day will be held rain or shine on the grounds of Fort Caspar Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.

May Take & Make Kit for adults

We love when potential garbage can be repurposed into something fabulous. That’s why we created this month’s at-home DIY project. Stop by the library any time during the month of May to grab this month’s take & make kit for adults — beautiful newspaper flowers that are not only environmentally friendly, but will help bring you the color that your garden might be lacking. All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

