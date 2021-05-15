Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

In addition, the first Saturday May 22 only will be a dinner theater performance. No tickets for show only will be sold for May 22. If you have a season ticket, there will be no charge for the dinner. Just show your season ticket at the door at 6 p.m. For those of you who would like to indulge in a fabulous dinner, the cost will be $35 for dinner and show but reservations are a must. Dinner on May 22 will be held at 6 p.m., with show at 7:30 p.m. To make your reservation please send an email to caspertheatercompany@gmail.com with May 22 and the number of people attending with you. You can also call the theater at 267-7243 to make a reservation.

Like so many other business, we, at Casper Theater Company have had a hard year, with many cancellations beyond our control. But we are hangin’ in there. We wanted to start your summer off with something to make you laugh, a fabulous dinner and a great experience. We hope you will join us in supporting the arts, because the arts are universal throughout the world. Come “play” with us.

Iron Elk poker run June 26-27