Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

During their stay, artists share their vision in one 45-minute public presentation. Following their residency, artists donate at least one digital image of their completed artwork to the Trails Center, representative of their stay. BLM holds a publishing copyright to donated digital imagery for promotional use to advance the BLM Artist in Residence program. The artist retains a non-exclusive use copyright.

A panel of BLM, Trails Center, and cooperating association staff will judge the applicant pool. Up to two artists will be selected to participate for one-week from June through September. Selections are made based on the following criteria: entry materials, residency proposal, professionalism, and creative vision with respect to the Trails Center’s public education goals.

Interested artists may obtain more information and download an application and guidelines by accessing the Trails Center website at: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center/educational-resources or by e-mail at kkuhnel@blm.gov

Detailed instructions are on the entry form. Applications must be postmarked by April 30, 2021.

Art on the Go brings art to you