Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

'Under the Weather' premiers Nov. 6

Casper Theater Company will present “Under The Weather,” by Craig Sodaro, a juicy encounter of two women during a rain storm. Each of them peel away at the layers of their life until the happiness, anger, sorrow, and life experiences are all exposed. The play runs November 6-7-8, 13-14-15, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. This show was especially selected for the Wyoming State Theater Festival taking place in Cheyenne on November 19-22. The two-character play stars Gretchen Hogan and Donna Fisher.

The show will be presented in a very different format. The Wyoming State Theater Festival rules include the assembly and disassembly of the set from a 10-by-10 square area, in 10 minutes. When you enter the theater, you will see the disassembled set, within a square. As the play begins, you will witness the assembly and placement of the set and all of its pieces and parts. The show will be performed, and then you will see the set and props placed back into its area. The show can be performed within a 60- minute time period, with 10 minutes on either side for set up and strike.