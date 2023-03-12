Hospice and transitions hosts ‘Death Café’

It’s a space where you talk about death to become more engaged with life.

Central Wyoming Hospice will be hosting a Death Café on March 21 at Barbarian Coffee Roasters in downtown Casper. It’s an empowering conversation around death and dying, aimed at increasing awareness of and de-mystifying death to help people make the most of their adult lives. The premise is simple, says Susan Burk, Community Liaison at CWHT. “We drink coffee, eat cake, and talk about death.”

“Our society is much more removed from death than in the past,” says Burk. “The more we talk about death the less we fear it. Death Café is not bereavement support or grief counseling. It’s an open and authentic discussion about death, and it can go in surprising directions.”

The Death Café will be 6:00 p.m. March 21 at Barbarian Coffee Roasters, 136 S. Center Street. It is free and open to everyone. Coffee, treats, and companionship are provided. Please bring your thoughts, attitudes, hopes, and fears concerning death.

WGA Offering Scholarships

The Wyoming Geological Association (WGA) is offering several scholarships in various amounts for undergraduate and graduate students enrolled as a geoscience major at colleges and universities in the Rocky Mountain region. Information and applications may be found on the WGA’s website, wyogeo.org/scholarships, by emailing wygeology.com or by emailing the WGA Scholarship Chairman Matt Sebade at matt@encompassenergyconsulting.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 27, and scholarships will be awarded by May 15.

Lecture at Werner Wildlife Museum

“Preemergent Weed Control” is the topic for the March Werner Wildlife Series at the Werner Wildlife Museum on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m.

Matt Jolivet will present an in-depth look at the appropriate control of several species of concern within Natrona County. Invasive species to be examined during Jolivet’s presentation include puncturevine or goathead, scotch thistle, kochia, spotted knapweed, Russian knapweed, Canada thistle, and a few that may be a surprise.

“I enjoy problem-solving and taking an economical approach to land management and enjoy the task of eliminating noxious weeds from the Wyoming landscape,” said Jolivet.

Jolivet has been with Natrona County Weed and Pest for six years and, before that, worked for Goshen County Weed and Pest.

March’s family-friendly event is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Study Series takes place in the Africa-Arctic Room in the museum. For more information, call the museum at 307-235-2108.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Ladies spring breakfast

Stonecroft/Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to a no-charge spring breakfast: “Decluttering & Organizing Our Homes, Our Lives, & Our Spirits!” Enjoy breakfast and “girl-time” as Ryta Lara from Fresh Start LLC shares tips for simplifying, decluttering and organizing our homes! Then relax and enjoy hearing office manager, jewelry designer and artist Deborah Schiltz share her thoughts on organizing our lives and recharging our spirits. As a community outreach, we invite you to bring gently used books to be donated. This outstanding event will be Saturday, March 25 at 9:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 4600 South Poplar. No reservations necessary. For more information call Julie @235-8848.

NCHS ‘73 50th class reunion

The reunion will be held Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Information about Class Reunion is posted on:

Facebook at “NCHS Class of 1973 (Casper, Wy)”

Classmates.com at Natrona County High School, Class of 1973

Natrona County High School website, “Alumni News”, Class of 1973

Classreport.org, State: Wyoming, City: Casper, School: Natrona County High School, Year: 1973

Reunion Committee Contacts:

Mary Ann T: maryannthompson459@gmail.com

NCHS Class of 1973 Reunion Committee: 1234 South Durbin, Casper, WY 82601

Class Reunion Committee is Looking for Classmates: Please provide: Current name, high school name, current mailing address, email address, phone no. to one of the two contact above.

We will post the registration form on the Facebook page next spring. We will email registration to those who provide an email address.

Please reach out to classmates and encourage them to join FB AND provide email contact info.

SEE YOU IN JULY 2023

Casper Theater Company hosts auditions

Casper Theater Company will be holding auditions of the FEMALE version of THE ODD COUPLE on March 13, 7 p.m., at 735 CY. Florence and Olive follow Felix and Oscar in their antics, with Trivial Pursuit as their game of choice. The show performs May 5-14. There are roles for 6 women ages 40-60, and 2 male roles “The Consuelo Brothers”, ages 40-60. Rehearsals will begin March 20. We would love to have you come “play” with us. If you cannot make the scheduled audition time, please call 267-7243 to set up a time.

‘Treat Your Shelf’ book fair

The Treat Your Shelf Book Fair is pleased to announce that local authors will be taking center stage at this exciting event. On April 8 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Old Town Family Fun, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and chat with talented writers from our community and discover new favorites. “We wanted to create an event that would not only celebrate books but also showcase the talent of local authors,” said Copper Mack, the event organizer. “The Treat Your Shelf Book Fair is the perfect platform to highlight the works of talented writers from our community and bring them to the forefront.”

In addition to meeting local authors, attendees can also indulge in nostalgia with vintage toys and collectibles, posters, stationery goods, art, and decor. The fair will also feature delicious food and drinks, including brews from Skull Tree Brewery, mouth-watering bites from The Bourgeois Pig, and “Adult Lunchables” that will take you back to your childhood.

The fair will also include 90’s trivia sessions, an arts and crafts station, and plenty of opportunities to meet and chat with fellow book lovers.

Admission to the event is only $5, and all proceeds will go to benefit the 307 Skate Park & Youth Center non-profit organization.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to discover talented local authors and celebrate the joy of reading. For more information, follow us on social media at Treat yo’ Shelf Book Fair on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089465345351

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine‐free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in‐person/Zoom services. Attend in‐person at 1040 West 15th Street: To attend on Zoom, visit https://uucasper.org/attend-an-online-service/.

Emergent Phenomena: Sunday, March 12 10:00—11:00 a.m.

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. -Aristotle (paraphrased) — Service leader: Cindy Wright

Eclectic Meditation Group: Saturday, March 18 7:00—8:00 p.m.

We welcome everyone in the spirit of love and compassion to join us as we share a different meditation each time, from varied traditions and styles.

Emergence: Planting New Seeds: Sunday, March 19 10:00—11:00 a.m.

Service leaders: Elizabeth Jo Otto, Megan Jessup

Emerging Nations: Sunday, March 26 10:00—11:00 a.m.

A talk on how new nations come into existence — Service leader: Erich Frankland

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

Events at St. Mark’s

St. Mark’s Lenten programs will be about ritual, church seasons and reasons for doing what we do in Sunday worship. All are welcome to join us for a brief service at 5:30 p.m., soup and bread at 6:00 p.m. and Program from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. For information call the church office: 307-234-0831 or check St. Mark’s website.

Prayer and Healing services, Sunday afternoons at 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. from Feb. 26 through March 26 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 701 S Wolcott. The service will include the gathering circle to pray and listen to meditative music and offering the laying on of hands for healing or guidance or anything else. Call 912 844-7412 about any questions.

Central Wyoming Hospice joins nonprofit collaboration

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is excited to announce our new membership to the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers and is dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to high quality care at the last stages of life. Central Wyoming Hospice is the is the first NPHI member in Wyoming.

NPHI believes the end-of-life care patients and their families receive should reflect their individual goals, values, and preferences. Together, members across the country define the standards of hospice care and guide patients and families through that journey.

“We joined NHPI because we believe that non-profit, community-based hospice providers historically have been and continue to be the leaders and the innovators in end-of-life care,” said CWHT Executive Director Kilty Brown. ”Ultimately, NHPI’s mission and values align closely with the type of care we provide daily.”

NPHI members are committed to person-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort at the last stage of life. Driven by patient and family needs – not profit – members work to fundamentally change how people and institutions view end-of-life care, and instead, help people live as well as possible until they die.

Devon Energy expands inclusion, equity grant program

Devon Energy has opened applications for its 2023 grants to support organizations advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across its operating areas.

“We want to help address inequality and champion diversity in the communities where we live and work,” said Christina Rehkop, director of community relations for Devon. “Devon is expanding its Inclusion and Equity grant program this year to advance the work of more organizations who are already making a difference in this space.”

Last year, the company provided grants to 11 organizations in Oklahoma and four in southeast Mexico. This year the program is being expanded to organizations near operating areas in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Devon’s employee-led panel will review and select applications for funding. The 2023 grant application closed Feb. 24, and all applications will be notified if they were awarded a grant by April 1.

For more information and to apply, please visit devonenergy.com/sustainability/social/philanthropy

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve?

You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps.

We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach.

Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

River of Life events

Calling all visual artists! The Center for Kingdom Creatives is hosting our Affinity Group meetings for visual arts. Join us on the 4th Tuesday each month from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cascade Coffeeshop (2955 East 2nd Street). Our next meeting is 2/28. We’ll have activities, demonstrations, time for creating, and be planning upcoming events and art shows!

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group at Cascade Coffee Shop. Bring your work to share, work on, constructively critique, bring resources to share, and invite fellow writers to join the fun! We’ll also be planning future events, conferences, workshops, and more!

We meet every month on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Our next meeting is 2/16.

Call (307) 369-5433 or contact riveroflife307@gmail.com, or go to www.riveroflife.family for more details.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

Murder mystery dinner at the Red Lion Hotel

Keep your wits about you, and join us for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner on May 19 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

Fedoras and flapper dresses are encouraged and get ready to bid on some amazing items as we will have a live auction during the night’s festivities.

This event will be interactive, so be prepared for a killer time!

Tickets are $65 for Museum Members, $500 for a Member Table, $75 for Non-Members, and $550 for a table for Non-Members. Ticket Prices increase at the door to $90.

Please purchase your group’s tickets in one transaction in order to guarantee seating together. We recommend groups of 6 or more purchase a table.

The Jest Murder Mystery Co. has worked with many big-name companies such as Amazon, Google, Pfizer, Microsoft, and more. With such an elaborate performance from the mystery experts, the evening is sure to be a memorable one.

Tickets are available at: www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: www.oldwestmuseum.org/membership

Quick Facts:

Who: Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org