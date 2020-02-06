Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff
Craftastic Saturday
Magnets these days just don’t pass muster. Any time people try to put something up on their refrigerator, down it goes thanks to weak magnets with no work ethic. This group has made it their goal to remedy this epidemic sweeping the nation’s fridge art and kitchen galleries. Join this adult crafting program as they make totally awesome and super strong DIY book magnets at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, in the Crawford Room. All supplies provide at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Deadly desserts at Art 321
It's Deadly Desserts time at Art 321, 321 Midwest Ave. Join other fun lovers on Saturday, February 15, for murder, mystery, music and comedy with "Noir Suspicions," presented by Outlaw Theater Company. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the mayhem begins at 7 p.m. During intermission, "Deadly Desserts," will be served. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets are available now at Art 321.
Scams conference in Casper
Defeat Fraud and Scams Conference is being sponsored by the AARP Casper Action Team from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on February 21 at the Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone in Casper. It is a follow-up to the talk given by Frank Abagnale ("Catch Me If You Can") when he was in Casper in 2017.
Speakers at the conference include Eric Heimann, attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice in charge of monitoring fraud in Wyoming. Gary Trapkus, vice president of Hilltop National Bank, has given several presentations about fraud and scams on local TV and to numerous groups. Paul Fritzler of the Department of Family Services will have a presenter talk about Adult Protective Services and elder abuse in particular. Tanya Johnson, in charge of Outreach for AARP Wyoming, will wrap up the conference by talking about AARP Fraud Watch and how it can be of value to the public.
There will be handouts regarding Scams and Fraud from the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice and AARP.
This is a free event, directed toward individuals 60 and older but everyone is welcome to attend.
To register for the conference go to:https://aarp.cvent.com/Defeat_Fraud_Casper or call 1-877-926-8300 and ask for Defeat Fraud and Scams in Casper.
50 and 5 partners people, pets
In the month of February, AARP Wyoming’s Casper Action Team and the Casper Humane Society will partner to offer no-cost adoptions for people age 50 and over who want to adopt pets five years old or older. The program, known as 50 and 5, is made possible by a contribution from AARP Wyoming.
“Pets provide both companionship and health benefits to citizens of all ages, but especially those age 50 and over,” said AARP Wyoming state director Sam Shumway. “We are happy to be helping our members, and all those over 50 in Casper, find a friend that is right for them.”
The Casper Humane Society, 849 East E. Street, is a no-kill shelter and does not receive state, city or national funds.
A background check will be required by The Humane Society for those interested in adopting pets. All animals at the Casper Humane Society that are up for adoption have been spayed or neutered and are current on all their shots.
For more information on available pets, contact the Casper Humane Society at 265-5439.
For more information on being involved with the Casper Community Action Team, contact Barb Summers at 307-634-3808.
Wyoming picnic in Yuma
The annual Wyoming Picnic for all Wyoming snowbirds is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at Joe Henry Memorial Park in Yuma, Arizona. Admission is $5 per person. Contact Roger Portz at 237-9218 or mail to 13448 E 47th Dr., Yuma, AZ, 85367.
Reserve for Woman of Distinction
The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee would like to invite the public to attend the 25th Annual Woman of Distinction Luncheon on March 5, 2020. The group will recognize outstanding women in the community and award the 2020 Woman of Distinction Award. Please join at the Ramkota Hotel at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is $25 per person and the reservations are due March 1, 2020. Please contact Dyann at 258-7071 to reserve your spot today. For reservations received after March 1, the cost will be $30.
Civic Chorale welcomes new singers
The Casper Civic Chorale is beginning rehearsals for its spring concert. The first rehearsal is at 6:30 p.m. February 11, at the Lyric. They would love any adult singer to come and join. All you need to do is to love singing, being a part of a fun group of people and love making music. For more information call 775-233-3444 or go to the Facebook page Casper Civic Chorale.
Monday night dance classes
All ages are welcome to attend the Monday night dance classes at the Casper Senior Center ballroom from 7 to 9 p.m. If you have enjoyed dancing all your life and just need to brush up or if you have never danced before, these are the lessons for you. For only $3. instructors will help with learning anything from the basic 2-step to Cha-Cha, waltz, swing, polka, etc.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties, may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Dance classes open to public
Line Dance Class every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Casper Elks Lodge. $2 donation, money earned is donated to a different charity and chosen by the class every month. A great way to exercise while having fun. Please bring clean/dry non-marking shoes. This is open to the public.
Kaufman named to regional board
Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman was recently elected to the board of directors for Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West).
DMA West is a regional marketing association that serves more than 150 marketing organizations in the West. Kaufman will serve a two-year term on its board, including 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
“DMA West is the best of the best,” said Kaufman. “Serving on this board will allow me to represent this city and state that I love so much, while also helping shape the future of destination marketing.”
Kaufman has more than 20 years of marketing experience and has served as Visit Casper’s CEO since 2015.
Learn more about DMA West at www.dmawest.org and Visit Casper at www.VisitCasper.com.
Be a volunteer foster grandparent
Do you want to mentor a child at their school? Looking for qualified caring seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a foster grandparents. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Be a senior companion
Do you want to help people in need? Looking for qualified caring Seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. Call for additional information. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Play pinochle at Senior Center
Pinochle players are wanted. Come on down and join the Pinochle Club on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 East 4th Street.
Free senior fun
Free to people 60 or older, if you like to dance, come join Joyce's Stompers for easy clogging (a form of tap dancing) specially designed for seniors on Monday mornings only at 10:50 a.m. on the dance floor in the dining room at 1831 East 4th Street. First call Joyce at 237-4908, so you will not be sent somewhere else. It is moderate, easy clogging giving great exercise for helping flexibility, coordination, increasing endurance and strength and helps exercise the brain by learning different dance routines. If you cannot stand, you can exercise your legs tapping the steps to the music sitting on a chair. You are most welcome. Come make new friends.