Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Cricut Project with hearts
Fill your walls (or the walls of your loved ones) with romantic and heart-filled decorations this Valentine’s Day. Join us at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, February 12, in the Creation Station for a fun craft program. Using the Cricut machine, we will be cutting paper to make 3D elements to adorn a “love”ly wall hanging. Sign up at bit.ly/cricutLIITA. Limit of 15 adult participants. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Books on Tap Book Club
Books on us. Drinks on you. The Natrona County Library’s Books on Tap Book Club will meet to discuss “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border,” by Francisco Cantú at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, February 13, at Backwards Distillery. Stop by the library’s second floor desk to register and pick up your free copy of the book. Ages 21+. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Adult Coloring Club
Stop by the Natrona County Library’s Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m., on Friday, February 14, for Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons, and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Deadly desserts at Art 321
It’s Deadly Desserts time at Art 321, 321 Midwest Ave. Join other fun lovers on Saturday, February 15, for murder, mystery, music and comedy with “Noir Suspicions,” presented by Outlaw Theater Company. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the mayhem begins at 7 p.m. During intermission, “Deadly Desserts,” will be served. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets are available now at Art 321.
Scams conference in Casper
Defeat Fraud and Scams Conference is being sponsored by the AARP Casper Action Team from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on February 21 at the Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone in Casper. It is a follow-up to the talk given by Frank Abagnale (“Catch Me If You Can”) when he was in Casper in 2017.
Speakers at the conference include Eric Heimann, attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice in charge of monitoring fraud in Wyoming. Christine Wolfe of Hilltop National Bank will also present. Paul Fritzler of the Department of Family Services will have a presenter talk about Adult Protective Services and elder abuse in particular. Tanya Johnson, in charge of Outreach for AARP Wyoming, will wrap up the conference by talking about AARP Fraud Watch and how it can be of value to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be handouts regarding scams and fraud from the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice and AARP.
This is a free event, directed toward individuals 60 and older but everyone is welcome to attend.
To register for the conference go to:https://aarp.cvent.com/Defeat_Fraud_Casper or call 1-877-926-8300 and ask for Defeat Fraud and Scams in Casper.
50 and 5 partners people, pets
In the month of February, AARP Wyoming’s Casper Action Team and the Casper Humane Society will partner to offer no-cost adoptions for people age 50 and over who want to adopt pets five years old or older. The program, known as 50 and 5, is made possible by a contribution from AARP Wyoming.
“Pets provide both companionship and health benefits to citizens of all ages, but especially those age 50 and over,” said AARP Wyoming state director Sam Shumway. “We are happy to be helping our members, and all those over 50 in Casper, find a friend that is right for them.”
The Casper Humane Society, 849 East E. Street, is a no-kill shelter and does not receive state, city or national funds.
A background check will be required by The Humane Society for those interested in adopting pets. All animals at the Casper Humane Society that are up for adoption have been spayed or neutered and are current on all their shots.
For more information on available pets, contact the Casper Humane Society at 265-5439.
For more information on being involved with the Casper Community Action Team, contact Barb Summers at 307-634-3808.
Reserve for Woman of Distinction
The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee would like to invite the public to attend the 25th Annual Woman of Distinction Luncheon on March 5, 2020. The group will recognize outstanding women in the community and award the 2020 Woman of Distinction Award. Please join at the Ramkota Hotel at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is $25 per person and the reservations are due March 1, 2020. Please contact Dyann at 258-7071 to reserve your spot today. For reservations received after March 1, the cost will be $30.