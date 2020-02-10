Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

This is a free event, directed toward individuals 60 and older but everyone is welcome to attend.

To register for the conference go to:https://aarp.cvent.com/Defeat_Fraud_Casper or call 1-877-926-8300 and ask for Defeat Fraud and Scams in Casper.

50 and 5 partners people, pets

In the month of February, AARP Wyoming’s Casper Action Team and the Casper Humane Society will partner to offer no-cost adoptions for people age 50 and over who want to adopt pets five years old or older. The program, known as 50 and 5, is made possible by a contribution from AARP Wyoming.

“Pets provide both companionship and health benefits to citizens of all ages, but especially those age 50 and over,” said AARP Wyoming state director Sam Shumway. “We are happy to be helping our members, and all those over 50 in Casper, find a friend that is right for them.”

The Casper Humane Society, 849 East E. Street, is a no-kill shelter and does not receive state, city or national funds.

A background check will be required by The Humane Society for those interested in adopting pets. All animals at the Casper Humane Society that are up for adoption have been spayed or neutered and are current on all their shots.