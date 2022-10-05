Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Dance at the Casper Senior Center

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled Londell Terry and the Range Riders to play for our dancing pleasure at the Casper Senior Center on Sat., Oct. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.! So come join us for great music and bring some tasty goodies for the potluck, if you want to. Potluck will be held about 7. Fee for the dance is $6. (Please don't come, if you are ill!)

Counselors meet in Casper

After two years hiatus, Wyoming Counseling Association is excited to announce both in-person and virtual attendance options for this year's conference on Oct. 13-15, 2022, at University of Wyoming at Casper on the Casper College campus.

In-person attendees will have access to two sets of education sessions to choose between. Virtual attendees will have access to one set of education sessions that will be livestreamed from the conference.

All attendees will have access to 15+ hours of continuing education credit including licensing board updates, legislative advocacy updates, and critical training for licensure requirements: 3 hours of suicide prevention and assessment, 3 hours of supervision, and 3 hours of ethics.

Anyone seeking continuing education credit for mental health licensure is welcome to attend, including counselors, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and addictions specialists. The detailed schedule and registration are available at www.wyomingcounselingassociation.com/annual-conference.

‘Misery’ at Casper Theater Company

Casper Theater Company will present “Misery” adopted from the Stephen King novel, on Oct. 21-23, 28-30. The play will be presented at 735 CY, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net for credit card purchases, the Bluebird Café, (formally the Cheese Barrel) at 544 S. Center, or the Casper Senior Center 1831 E. 4th St for cash or check only.

“Misery” is the story of Paul Sheldon, a famous novelist, who’s car crashes in the middle of the winter on a Colorado highway. Annie Wilkes, his biggest fan, just happens to see his car go off the road in a winter storm, and rescues him, takes him to her home, and nurses him back to health. However, Annie has a history. During her nursing career, she was accused of killing patients in several hospitals where she worked. Paul has written several novels about Misery Chastain, and Annie has purchased and read all eight of them. Will he write another novel while in Annie’s care while he recovers? Will she like it? You really need to find out. We hope you will join us the last two weekends in October for our production of “Misery.”

Grey Bull to Speak at Women’s Forum

It’s that time of the year again! The Natrona County Democratic Women’s Forum “Kick-off” is Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Ramkota Inn. The group is excited to announce Lynette Grey Bull as guest speaker. Ms. Grey Bull is running for the US Congress as the first Native American nominated by a major political party for a federal office from Wyoming. Campaigning on a positive message for all Wyoming citizens she states, “The work ahead to build and create synergies with everyone is key and I will work to forge new and stronger relationships at the Tribal, County, State and Federal levels to create cooperation, mutual respect, and trust.”

Democratic Women’s Forum meetings are open to all persons interested in attending, regardless of gender. Buffet luncheon is served in the Ramkota’s dining room at 12 noon for $20 including tax and gratuity. A $1 set up fee will be charged for those attending but not eating. Reservations are expected by Thursday, Oct. 6, by calling Shauna at 237-9300. Call early as seats are limited.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017 issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.