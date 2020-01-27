Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff
Bach's Lunch welcomes special guest
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Wyatt Smith will perform for the Bach’s Lunch Wednesday series at 12:15 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and he will give a full recital on Friday, January 31, at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, where a free will offering will be accepted.
Casper organists Beverly Reese and Donna McIntire discovered Wyatt Smith when they heard him at a regional conference and invited him to perform for the Bach’s Lunch series in Casper. His mother drove him from South Dakota, because he was not yet driving. He performed at the 2012 AGO National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, as a Rising Star, having won the AGO/Quimby Regional Competition for Young Organists -- Region VI in 2011.
Smith serves as the associate director of music & communications minister at Epiphany Parish of Seattle. He is also the affiliate artist in Organ & Harpsichord at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma where he teaches private lessons, curates the care of the Fritts organ in Kilworth Chapel, along with performing “Organ at Noon” recitals throughout the year. He is a graduate of the University of Washington in Seattle, where he received the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in organ performance, under the guidance of Dr. Carole Terry. Wyatt received his Master of Music degree from the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and the Yale School of Music and his Bachelor of Music degree in organ performance from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Monthly vets ceremony Jan. 31
The Natrona County United Veterans Council and the staff of the Oregon Trail Wyoming Veterans Cemetery conduct a monthly memorial service for those known Wyoming veterans who have died since the last memorial service which was held on December 31 when 91 Wyoming veterans were honored.
This month’s memorial service will be held at noon January 31 in the Tom Walsh Chapel at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
This memorial service is provided on behalf of a grateful state and nation as an expression of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by each of these veterans.
The veteran’s name, Wyoming community and branch of service is read at roll call. There is a rifle salute, taps and a flag ceremony.
Art exhibit at Scarlow's
Casper natives Isaac Whitlatch and David Rufenaucht will be showing artwork at Scarlow's Gallery in downtown Casper. Both artist are looking forward to seeing everyone at the reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31. The work is a collaboration in several different media showcasing the illustrative styles of both artists, entitled "Loose Ribs."
Whitlatch was born in Casper and studied advertising illustration at The Brooks Institute for Photography in Santa Barbara, California. He lives and works as an illustrator and two dimensional designer in Helena, Montana.
Rufenacht was born and raised in Casper and from a very young age would spend countless hours doodling and drawing. He lives with his family in Casper.
Dial M for Murder opens Feb. 7
Dial M for Murder opens February 7 at Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave. The show runs two weekends from February 7-8-9 and February 14-15-16. Evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or the Casper Senior Center, 1841 E. 2nd St., or at the door 30 minutes before curtain.
Casper Theater Company has captured the “best of the best” creative murder mystery writing in British playwright Frederick Knott’s Dial M for Murde. It is the story of Tony Wendice, a retired professional tennis player who has married his wife Margot, for her money, and plans her murder.
Alfred Hitchcock produced the film in 1954, staring Ray Miland and Grace Kelly, with rave reviews after the stage play premiered on BBC television in 1952.
For more information please call 267-7243.
Scams conference in Casper
Defeat Fraud and Scams Conference is being sponsored by the AARP Casper Action Team from 1 to 4:30 p.m., on February 21 at the Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone in Casper. It is a follow-up to the talk given by Frank Abagnale ("Catch Me If You Can") when he was in Casper in 2017.
Speakers at the conference include Eric Heimann, attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice in charge of monitoring fraud in Wyoming. Gary Trapkus, vice president of Hilltop National Bank, has given several presentations about fraud and scams on local TV and to numerous groups. Paul Fritzler of the Department of Family Services will have a presenter talk about Adult Protective Services, elder abuse in particular. Tanya Johnson, in charge of Outreach for AARP Wyoming, will wrap up the conference by talking about AARP Fraud Watch and how it can be of value to the public.
There will be handouts regarding Scams and Fraud from the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice and AARP.
This is a free event, directed toward individuals 60 and older but everyone is welcome to attend.
To register for the conference go to:https://aarp.cvent.com/Defeat_Fraud_Casper or call 1-877-926-8300, and ask for Defeat Fraud and Scams in Casper.
50 and 5 partners people, pets
In the month of February, AARP Wyoming’s Casper Action Team and the Casper Humane Society will partner to offer no-cost adoptions for people age 50 and over who want to adopt pets five years old or older. The program, known as 50 and 5, is made possible by a contribution from AARP Wyoming.
“Pets provide both companionship and health benefits to citizens of all ages, but especially those age 50 and over,” said AARP Wyoming state director Sam Shumway. “We are happy to be helping our members, and all those over 50 in Casper, find a friend that is right for them.”
The Casper Humane Society, 849 East E. Street, is a no-kill shelter and does not receive state, city, or national funds.
A background check will be required by The Humane Society for those interested in adopting pets. All animals at the Casper Humane Society that are up for adoption have been spayed or neutered and are current on all their shots.
For more information on available pets, contact the Casper Humane Society at 265-5439.
For more information on being involved with the Casper Community Action Team, contact Barb Summers at 307-634-3808.
Brunch and Bach Feb. 2
You have free articles remaining.
Join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Nic for the second Brunch and Bach of the season on February 2, 2020. Brunch and Bach is held at The Nic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is proudly presented by Hilltop National Bank with other generous underwriting from Platte River Injury Law, Wyoming Medical Center and Todd and Tami Milliken.
February’s event will feature the WSO Brass ensemble, with brunch and coffee from Grant Street Grocery and Market and craft cocktails from Urban Bottle. The Nic will also have a new exhibition celebrating The Year of the Woman featuring six regional female artists including new works from Neltje.
Brunch and Bach is fun for the whole family. The Nic’s Discovery Center will be open with projects for ages four and up.
Entry is free for WSO season/pick three ticket holders, Nic members and children under 5. General public fee is $5 per person.
Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org, www.thenic.org, or call WSO at 266-1478 or The Nic at 235-5247 for more details.
Nominate for Woman of Distinction
The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Casper Woman of Distinction. The group is asking residents of Natrona County, whether individuals or members of Casper’s many organizations, to nominate women in the community for their work and volunteerism. All nominees will be honored at the luncheon on March 5, 2020. Nominations are due by January 31, 2020 and the Nomination forms may be obtained by contacting Kim at 472-4272. Please submit nominations to Dyann Durst 6655 Westland Rd, Casper, WY 82604.
Wyoming picnic in Yuma
The annual Wyoming Picnic for all Wyoming snowbirds is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at Joe Henry Memorial Park in Yuma, Arizona. Admission is $5 per person. Contact Roger Portz at 237-9218 or mail to 13448 E 47th Dr., Yuma, AZ, 85367.
Reserve for Woman of Distinction
The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee would like to invite the public to attend the 25th Annual Woman of Distinction Luncheon on March 5, 2020. The group will recognize outstanding women in the community and award the 2020 Woman of Distinction Award. Please join at the Ramkota Hotel at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is $25 per person and the reservations are due March 1, 2020. Please contact Dyann at 258-7071 to reserve your spot today. For reservations received after March 1, the cost will be $30.
Civic Chorale welcomes new singers
The Casper Civic Chorale is beginning rehearsals for its spring concert. The first rehearsal is at 6:30 p.m. February 11, at the Lyric. They would love any adult singer to come and join. All you need to do is to love singing, being a part of a fun group of people and love making music. For more information call 775-233-3444 or go to the Facebook page Casper Civic Chorale.
Monday night dance classes
All ages are welcome to attend the Monday night dance classes at the Casper Senior Center ballroom from 7 to 9 p.m. If you have enjoyed dancing all your life and just need to brush up or if you have never danced before, these are the lessons for you. For only $3. instructors will help with learning anything from the basic 2-step to Cha-Cha, waltz, swing, polka, etc.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties, may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Dance classes open to public
Line Dance Class every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Casper Elks Lodge. $2 donation, money earned is donated to a different charity and chosen by the class every month. A great way to exercise while having fun. Please bring clean/dry non-marking shoes. This is open to the public.
Kaufman named to regional board
Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman was recently elected to the board of directors for Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West).
DMA West is a regional marketing association that serves more than 150 marketing organizations in the West. Kaufman will serve a two-year term on its board, including 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
“DMA West is the best of the best,” said Kaufman. “Serving on this board will allow me to represent this city and state that I love so much, while also helping shape the future of destination marketing.”
Kaufman has more than 20 years of marketing experience and has served as Visit Casper’s CEO since 2015.
Learn more about DMA West at www.dmawest.org and Visit Casper at www.VisitCasper.com.
Be a volunteer foster grandparent
Do you want to mentor a child at their school? Looking for qualified caring seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a foster grandparents. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Be a senior companion
Do you want to help people in need? Looking for qualified caring Seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. Call for additional information. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Play pinochle at Senior Center
Pinochle players are wanted. Come on down and join the Pinochle Club on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 East 4th Street.
Free senior fun
Free to people 60 or older, if you like to dance, come join Joyce's Stompers for easy clogging (a form of tap dancing) specially designed for seniors on Monday mornings only at 10:50 a.m. on the dance floor in the dining room at 1831 East 4th Street. First call Joyce at 237-4908, so you will not be sent somewhere else. It is moderate, easy clogging giving great exercise for helping flexibility, coordination, increasing endurance and strength and helps exercise the brain by learning different dance routines. If you cannot stand, you can exercise your legs tapping the steps to the music sitting on a chair. You are most welcome. Come make new friends.