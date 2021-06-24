Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

July take & make for adults

In the summer heat, nothing beats an ice cold drink to cool you off and quench your thirst. But who likes those pesky water rings on your tables from the glass's condensation? That's when coasters step in to save the day. With July's Take & Make Kit for Adults, you can paint your own trendy cork coasters to preserve your tabletops. Stop by the front desk any time during the month of July to grab your craft kit with all the supplies and instructions you need to make this project at home. They are available for free for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.