Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Wyoming State Auditor, Kristi Racines, to Speak at Casper Rotary Club

On Monday, Nov. 8, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Wyoming State Auditor, Kristi Racines, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota. Members unable to attend in person may join via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Racines was elected in November 2018 as Wyoming’s 21st State Auditor. One of five elected officials for the State of Wyoming, the State Auditor serves as Wyoming’s chief accountant and payroll officer, and also is a member of the State Loan and Investment Board, the Board of Land Commissioners, and the State Building Commission. Racines’ role is to protect public money by ensuring that it is properly accounted for in the most efficient and cost effective means at all times. Promoting transparency and financial accountability are the Auditor’s top priorities.

Racines is a fourth generation Wyomingite with family roots in ranching and the oil and gas industries. She was raised in Bar Nunn, Evanston, and Riverton. After graduating from Riverton High School, she attended the University of Wyoming, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish.

She became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant and worked as an auditor in the private sector before beginning her State service career in 2010. Until her election, she served as the Chief Fiscal Officer and Director of Human Resources of Wyoming’s judicial branch. She has served on the State Employee Compensation Commission, the Government Efficiency Commission, and currently serves on the board of Goodwill of Wyoming.

Join Rotary for this special presentation to learn more about the role and duties of the Office of the State Auditor.

Texas Roadhouse says thank you to active military and veterans

Texas Roadhouse will continue to honor veterans and active military this Veterans Day. To express our sincere appreciation for the service members of our armed forces, on Thursday, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., the restaurants will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot at 210 Miracle Street, Evansville. Vouchers are valid through May 30, 2022. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.

The event is drive-thru only, but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurants open for dinner.

Trucking association scholarships open

Once again, the Wyoming Trucking Association Scholarship Program and Trust Fund will be awarding scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

The WTA Board of Directors established the WTA Scholarship Program and Trust Fund in 1976. Scholarships are given to graduates of Wyoming High Schools who enroll in a Wyoming college, university or trade school and who are pursuing courses of study, which could lead to a career in the transportation industry. These fields include, but are not limited to: truck driving training, diesel mechanics, accounting, office procedures and management, sales management, business management, computer skills, safety or fields related to the multitude of career opportunities available in the trucking industry.

The Wyoming Trucking Association and its member companies have awarded more than $240,783.00 in scholarship aid since the program began more than forty-four years ago.

Deadline for the scholarship is Feb. 4, 2022. Scholarship application forms can be obtained by contacting your local high school guidance counselor, college financial aid office or the WTA office, Box 1175, Casper, WY 82602, telephone 307-234-1579, email at wta@wytruck.org or download off the website at www.wytruck.org.

Singers invited to choir rehearsals

Singers are invited to participate in rehearsals for the annual Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert, which will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 4:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

The rehearsals will be held at Our Saviour’s, on Saturdays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. beginning Nov. 6 and continuing until the concert, except for no rehearsal on Thanksgiving weekend. A choir registration fee of $15 will help defray costs. For information, call director Carolyn Deuel at 307-265-1564.

The Casper Civic Chorale will perform a section of the concert. Because of major health concerns among some of the participants, we will need to wear masks at rehearsals and the performance. Singers masks can make singing more comfortable.

The choir will perform pieces with various accompaniments from piano to full orchestra, including “His Light Still Shines” by McDonald & Aspinall, “A Million Notes” by Choplin, and favorite “O Holy Night.”

Natrona County Master Gardener Trainings begin soon

Training for gardeners who want to exercise their skills and help others in the community develop theirs begins begin Monday, Nov. 15.

Classes will be held Monday evenings, this fall and into the spring from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Master Gardeners are local gardeners who have taken classes from the University of Wyoming Extension (UWE) and are willing to volunteer time back to their community, said Donna Hoffman, horticulturist with the Natrona County UWE office.

Interested gardeners can look up some details about the local program at: https://www.natronacounty-wy.gov/mg or contact the Natrona County office, for information by calling 307-235-9400 or stopping by the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center 2011 Fairgrounds Road, to sign up.

Hoffman said “those interested must attend an interview and informational sessions prior to starting the course.”

“Many believe Master Gardeners must be walking gardening encyclopedias, and that puts some level of trepidation in potential trainees who might otherwise be interested in learning best practices for gardening and helping other people with gardening problems,” said Hoffman.

Many are long-time gardeners even before taking the training classes; they worked the soil of a garden for years before the urge to learn more hit them.

“Some Master Gardeners are young gardeners who don’t know where to start and know they need some help when they find their way into a local Extension Office, sometimes for the first time” said Hoffman. “Still others learned to garden in other parts of the country and need to adapt gardening practices to a new climate, new soil conditions or different growing seasons.”

Master Gardeners gain, basic gardening skills and learn how and where to research more difficult gardening problems to find a solution. “The whole idea is to begin a lifelong learning process with an interest in volunteering to help others,” Hoffman noted.

The Natrona County Master Gardener program offers 63 hours of training. Topics from botany to water wise gardening are taught based upon the Sustainable Horticulture for Wyoming, a Master Gardener handbook. Upon completion, trainees are required to volunteer a minimum of 40 hours in their community before receiving the title of Master Gardener.

“Many Extension Offices receive thousands of phone calls a season, and the assistance of many volunteers is needed to meet these horticultural demands,” said Hoffman.

Trainees work with other Master Gardeners answering gardening questions learning as they help others.

“This experience offers an abundance of opportunities for volunteers to help fellow citizens and expand their own gardening knowledge without having to know all the answers to start with,” said Hoffman.

Free food for seniorsAdults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.

In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 307-265-2172.

Visit Casper lands big writers’ conference for 2022

Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.

The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.

“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”

OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences.

For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.

