Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Ladies’ Night Out in April

Spectra Venue Management is pleased to announce Nightingale College Presents “Ladies Night Out” with Heather McDonald at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, April 23. This ultimate ladies’ night out will be an evening filled with ladies, laughter, cocktails, and retail therapy.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a trade show featuring a variety retail vendors and a Ladies Night Out Cocktail Lounge. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29 and $39 each. VIP Tables of six are available for $300 each and include a bottle of champagne plus the ultimate Ladies Survival Kit. Tickets on sale now at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.

Today’s women are part nurturer, part chauffeur, part chef, part housekeeper, part teacher, and the list goes on! Then, along comes 2020 to provide a whole new level to their never-ending ninja skills. It’s time to honor these busy, thriving women with a night designed for them — a night off from all of the mom duties and the opportunity to connect with the ladies for laughing, shopping, and overall debauchery.