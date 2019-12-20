Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Monday night dance classes
All ages are welcome to attend the Monday night dance classes at the Casper Senior Center ballroom from 7 to 9 p.m. If you have enjoyed dancing all your life and just need to brush up or if you have never danced before, these are the lessons for you. For only $3. instructors will help with learning anything from the basic 2-step to Cha-Cha, waltz, swing, polka, etc.
View Christmas village
View the collection of Department 56 brand Christmas village buildings and characters from Vicki Villanova, an antique nativity set from “Butch” Okes, and hand-painted ostrich eggs by Susie Studer in the display cases at Casper Senior Center.
Homebuilders hear guests
The Homebuilders class at First Christian Church, 520 CY Avenue, has invited special guests Debbie Mestas and Terri Morrison to speak about plans of the mission to serve those in need at 9 a.m. on December 22 in the Inner Room of the church. For more information call Dan at 259-5906.
Monthly vets service Dec. 31
The Natrona County United Veterans Council and the staff of the Oregon Trail Wyoming Veterans Cemetery conduct a monthly memorial service for those known Wyoming veterans who have died since the last memorial service held on November 29, when 79 Wyoming veterans were honored.
This month’s memorial service will be held at noon December 31 in the Tom Walsh Chapel at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
The memorial service is provided on behalf of a grateful state and nation as an expression of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by each of these veterans.
The veteran’s name, Wyoming community and branch of service is read at roll call. There is a rifle salute, taps and a flag ceremony.
NYE at Racca’s
Join Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2020. Your dinner, drinks and dancing all included with live DJ playing the best hits of the century, and a fun Photobooth, for $89 per person, including tax and gratuity, with alcohol wristband; $55 per person with no alcohol.
Dinner is an Italian feast featuring all your favorite apps, pizzas and pastas plus the signature prime rib carving station.
Signature cocktail created by Backwards Distilling and house wines, draft beer (including Casper locals Gruner Brothers Brewing) and mixed drinks included with alcohol wristband.
Dapper ‘20s attire suggested.
Advance ticket sale only, limited seating, purchase at www.raccaspizzeria.com/nye.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties, may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
You have free articles remaining.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry.
For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Dance classes open to public
Line Dance Class every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Casper Elks Lodge. $2 donation, money earned is donated to a different charity and chosen by the class every month. A great way to exercise while having fun.
Please bring clean/dry non-marking shoes. This is open to the public.
Kaufman named to regional board
Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman was recently elected to the board of directors for Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West).
DMA West is a regional marketing association that serves more than 150 marketing organizations in the West.
Kaufman will serve a two-year term on its board, including 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
“DMA West is the best of the best,” said Kaufman. “Serving on this board will allow me to represent this city and state that I love so much, while also helping shape the future of destination marketing.”
Kaufman has more than 20 years of marketing experience and has served as Visit Casper’s CEO since 2015.
Learn more about DMA West at www.dmawest.org and Visit Casper at www.VisitCasper.com.
Be a volunteer foster grandparent
Do you want to mentor a child at their school? Looking for qualified caring seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a foster grandparents. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Be a senior companion
Do you want to help people in need? Looking for qualified caring Seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. Call for additional information. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Play pinochle at Senior Center
Pinochle players are wanted. Come on down and join the Pinochle Club on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 East 4th Street.
Free senior fun
Free to people 60 or older, if you like to dance, come join Joyce’s Stompers for easy clogging (a form of tap dancing) specially designed for seniors on Monday mornings only at 10:50 a.m. on the dance floor in the dining room at 1831 East 4th Street. First call Joyce at 237-4908, so you will not be sent somewhere else. It is moderate, easy clogging giving great exercise for helping flexibility, coordination, increasing endurance and strength and helps exercise the brain by learning different dance routines. If you cannot stand, you can exercise your legs tapping the steps to the music sitting on a chair. You are most welcome. Come make new friends.