Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Halloween Show and Escape Room at Stage III

Check in to Stage III’s newest Escape Room, where weary travelers may get a longer rest than they planned on. Can you find the stolen cash and get out of your motel room before Norman Bates comes to “welcome” you? Teams of up to six players search for clues and solve the puzzles in order to escape in one hour or less. The team with the fastest time wins six tickets to Stage III’s next show plus a round of drinks at Backwards Distilling. You’d be psycho to miss this room that goes along with Stage III’s production of the comic Hitchcock spoof Wrong Window! “Escape from Bates Motel” offers sessions from Oct. 15 to 31, and is sponsored by Backwards Distilling Company.

The perfect complement to the escape room is Wrong Window! In this knee-slapper comedy, four people see suspicious activity through the window of the apartment across the courtyard. They’re sure a murder was committed, but the police don’t believe them … and then the dead body starts turning up in unexpected places. Wrong Window! plays Oct. 14 to 30 and is sponsored by Kitchen Connections and produced with support from the Wyoming Arts Council. Reserve your tickets for both events online at stageiiitheatre.org.

Architectural tours and lectures

AIA Wyoming, a Chapter of the American Institute of Architects will be hosting architectural tours or lectures led by Wyoming Architects which will take place in communities throughout the State. This is a free program that is open to the public to educate Wyoming communities about the role of Architects and Architecture in their lives. This statewide event is in conjunction with World Architecture Month observed during October by National AIA.

In Casper, Stateline No. 7 Architects will be giving a design presentation on the recently completed Thyra Thomson Office Building. They will explain in detail the process of the entire project from the initial need of the State, programming and combining of multiple agencies into one building, and everything through design and construction. The presentation will take place in the Round House Conference Room on the third floor in the Thyra Thomson Office Building, 444 West Collins Drive on Oct. 27, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

AIA Wyoming

AIA Wyoming represents professional architects and allied members throughout Wyoming, providing the architectural community with resources and relationships necessary to improve the quality of the built environment. This organization is the voice of the profession of architecture in Wyoming, serving our members, advancing their values, and providing resources for the design of livable, sustainable places for our citizens. They are dedicated to serving their members, related professionals, and the general public. Membership is open to anyone with a professional or personal interest in architecture and the creation of, or the appreciation for, the built environment. (http://www.aia-wyoming.org/)

Counselors meet in Casper

After two years hiatus, Wyoming Counseling Association is excited to announce both in-person and virtual attendance options for this year’s conference on Oct. 13-15, 2022, at University of Wyoming at Casper on the Casper College campus.

In-person attendees will have access to two sets of education sessions to choose between. Virtual attendees will have access to one set of education sessions that will be livestreamed from the conference.

All attendees will have access to 15+ hours of continuing education credit including licensing board updates, legislative advocacy updates, and critical training for licensure requirements: 3 hours of suicide prevention and assessment, 3 hours of supervision, and 3 hours of ethics.

Anyone seeking continuing education credit for mental health licensure is welcome to attend, including counselors, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and addictions specialists. The detailed schedule and registration are available at www.wyomingcounselingassociation.com/annual-conference.

‘Misery’ at Casper Theater Company

Casper Theater Company will present “Misery” adopted from the Stephen King novel, on Oct. 21-23, 28-30. The play will be presented at 735 CY, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net for credit card purchases, the Bluebird Café, (formally the Cheese Barrel) at 544 S. Center, or the Casper Senior Center 1831 E. 4th St for cash or check only.

“Misery” is the story of Paul Sheldon, a famous novelist, who’s car crashes in the middle of the winter on a Colorado highway. Annie Wilkes, his biggest fan, just happens to see his car go off the road in a winter storm, and rescues him, takes him to her home, and nurses him back to health. However, Annie has a history. During her nursing career, she was accused of killing patients in several hospitals where she worked. Paul has written several novels about Misery Chastain, and Annie has purchased and read all eight of them. Will he write another novel while in Annie’s care while he recovers? Will she like it? You really need to find out. We hope you will join us the last two weekends in October for our production of “Misery.”

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017 issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.