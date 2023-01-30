Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Pesticide applicator education

Licensing education for private pesticide applicators will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Agricultural Resource Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Rd. in Casper.

Please call 307-235-9400 to register.

First Saturday study

The First Saturday study will be held on Feb. 4 at Bethel Baptist Church will be ‘What is “the Church” according to the Bible ? The study starts at 9 a.m. and refreshments are served. This is an interactive study including discussion and questions. Phone the Church office at 234-8812 for further information. Bethel is located at 3030 S. Poplar in Casper.

River of Life events

Calling all visual artists! The Center for Kingdom Creatives is hosting our Affinity Group meetings for visual arts. Join us on the 4th Tuesday each month from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cascade Coffeeshop (2955 East 2nd Street). Our next meetings are 1/24 and 2/28. We’ll have activities, demonstrations, time for creating, and be planning upcoming events and art shows!

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group at Cascade Coffee Shop. Bring your work to share, work on, constructively critique, bring resources to share, and invite fellow writers to join the fun! We’ll also be planning future events, conferences, workshops, and more!

We meet every month on the 3rd Thursday at 7PM at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Our next meetings are 1/19 and 2/6.

Call (307) 369-5433 or contact riveroflife307@gmail.com, or go to www.riveroflife.family for more details.

Devon Energy expands inclusion, equity grant program

Devon Energy has opened applications for its 2023 grants to support organizations advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across its operating areas.

“We want to help address inequality and champion diversity in the communities where we live and work,” said Christina Rehkop, director of community relations for Devon. “Devon is expanding its Inclusion and Equity grant program this year to advance the work of more organizations who are already making a difference in this space.”

Last year, the company provided grants to 11 organizations in Oklahoma and four in southeast Mexico. This year the program is being expanded to organizations near operating areas in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Devon’s employee-led panel will review and select applications for funding. The 2023 grant application closes February 24, and all applications will be notified if they were awarded a grant by April 1.

For more information and to apply, please visit devonenergy.com/sustainability/social/philanthropy

Murder mystery dinner at the Red Lion Hotel

Keep your wits about you, and join us for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner on May 19 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

Fedoras and flapper dresses are encouraged and get ready to bid on some amazing items as we will have a live auction during the night’s festivities.

This event will be interactive, so be prepared for a killer time!

Tickets are $65 for Museum Members, $500 for a Member Table, $75 for Non-Members, and $550 for a table for Non-Members. Ticket Prices increase at the door to $90.

Please purchase your group’s tickets in one transaction in order to guarantee seating together. We recommend groups of 6 or more purchase a table.

The Jest Murder Mystery Co. has worked with many big-name companies such as Amazon, Google, Pfizer, Microsoft, and more. With such an elaborate performance from the mystery experts, the evening is sure to be a memorable one.

Tickets are available at: www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: www.oldwestmuseum.org/membership

Quick Facts:

Who: Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org

Lunch program at Fort Caspar

The Fort Caspar Museum Association is pleased to announce its winter Lunch & Learn program: “Ghost Signs of Casper.” It will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and will feature two Casper history enthusiasts who will talk about their efforts to document local “ghost signs”-fading, painted advertising signs from the sides of old buildings.

John Lang and Connie Thompson Hall both grew up in Casper. They have a lot of memories of earlier days in their home town, and they share a love of history and a passion for preservation. Both currently serve on the Historic Preservation Commission for the City of Casper.

In their efforts to preserve historic structures, especially old buildings, they noticed many had barely-legible signs painted on them. These are called “ghost signs.” Lang and Hall seek to document as many as possible before they completely disappear, and so far, they have collected close to 60. They hope to interest others is preserving this fast-fading part of Casper’s history.

An optional lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m., followed by the lecture at 1:00 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch and must be made by Jan. 19 (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for non-members; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid Museum admission. The lunch will feature fried chicken, sides, dessert, and beverages served cafeteria style.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours in January are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays, and admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462, or visit our website at www.fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located in Casper at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve?

You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps.

We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach.

Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

Annual Taste of Trails

Casper Nordic Club is hosting the 4th annual Taste of Trails on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Scandinavian meal will be served at 3 stops along our beautiful Nordic trail System on Casper mountain. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Purchase tickets by calling Tori at 307-259-9299. Tickets are $35 per person.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.