Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff
Fly high at Albuquerque balloon fest
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College has joined up with Collette for a fun-filled adventure to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Oct. 7-12, 2020. The trip is open to anyone, and membership in OLLI is not required.
The cost for the trip is $2,749 per person for double occupancy, $2,719 for triple occupancy and $3,449 for single occupancy. The cost of the trip includes round trip airfare from the Natrona County International Airport, hotel accommodations at the Albuquerque Marriott and the Drury Plaza Hotel Santa Fe, motor coach accommodations, seven meals, select gratuities and admission to the balloon fiesta, Old Town Albuquerque, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the Turquoise Trail, an open-air tram tour, the Loretto Chapel and the Santa Fe School of Cooking.
A Collette tour manager, who is a destination expert on the people, places, history and culture, will accompany the group as well as local guides who have a deep understanding of the people and culture of New Mexico.
For an additional $50 per person, a trip to the Taos Pueblo is also available and will include transportation and feature a guided tour conducted by a Native American tribe member. According to Collette, Taos Pueblo is the only living Native American community designated both a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and a National Historic Landmark.
Registration and a deposit of $500 for the trip are due by Thursday, April 30. For more information or to register, contact Jeaneece Schmidt, lifelong learning specialist, at 268-2099 or jeaneece.schmidt@caspercollege.edu.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties, may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Be a senior companion
Do you want to help people in need? Looking for qualified caring Seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. Call for additional information. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
