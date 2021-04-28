Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

April take & make kit for adults: DIY Trinket Dish

Have you always wanted to transform a simple porcelain dish and some of your favorite cocktail napkins into an adorable—but MIGHTY—knick knack catcher? That's why Natrona County Library staff created this month's at-home DIY project. Stop by the library any time during the month of April to grab this month's take and make kit for adults -- a DIY trinket dish to hold your keys, jewelry, spare change, and so much more. All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.