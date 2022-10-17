Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Festival choir

Singers are invited to participate in rehearsals for the annual Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

The rehearsals will be held at Our Saviour’s, on Saturdays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. beginning Oct. 29 and continuing until the concert, except for no rehearsal on Thanksgiving weekend. A choir registration fee of $15 will help defray costs. For information, call director Carolyn Deuel at 265-1564.

The Casper Civic Chorale will perform a section of the concert, as will the Oil City Slickers.

The choir will perform pieces with various accompaniments from piano to full orchestra, including “The Many Moods of Christmas, Suite III” “Soli Deo Gloria” by Mark Hayes, Michael W. Smith’s “Son of God,” and ”Mary Did You Know?,” performed by the combined choirs

Tickets on sale for veterans ball

The second annual Casper College Veterans Ball is Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

The keynote speaker is Samuel Rollin “Rollie” Dunnuck, who will speak to the mission statement of the Casper College Veteran Club: “Never stop moving forward.”

Dunnuck is a member of the Casper Police Department, a Marine Corps veteran, and team leader of the Natrona County chapter of the Mighty Oaks Foundation. According to Nick Whipps, Mighty Oaks provides peer-to-peer resiliency and recovery programs that serve as the catalyst to assist our nation’s warriors in dealing with challenges related to the struggles of daily military life, combat deployments, and the symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

The military ball is a long-standing tradition among all branches of service. “This is an opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate their service and have some fun simultaneously,” Whipps, veteran and military student services coordinator, said.

The semi-formal event will be held at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Casper. The event will be catered and includes a formal dinner, social hour, receiving line, and dancing. Tickets to the ball must be bought in advance and are $50 per person.

To purchase tickets, go online, or visit the Casper College Veteran Resource Center on the second floor of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center or contact Veterans Club President Caleb Lindsay at 503-347-6550 or caleb.lindsay@mycc.caspercollege.edu. The Casper College Veterans Club sponsors the ball.

Wildlife study series

The October edition of the Werner Wildlife Study Series features paleontologist JP Cavigelli. Join Cavigelli for a discussion on the paleontology of the Green River Formation of Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah. The formation is one of the best-known fossil deposits in the United States.

According to Cavigelli, fossils were deposited 50 million years ago during the tropical middle Eocene Epoch. Railroad cuts made in the late 1860s exposed the first significant deposits of fossil fish. “Scientific and amateur collections started before the turn of the century and continue today. Thousands of fossil fishes are collected every summer from the commercial quarries in southwestern Wyoming, along with many species of Eocene birds,” he said.

Cavigelli is the museum collections specialist at the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College, a position he has held since 2004. He has been in charge of preparing many fossil vertebrates, from a mammoth and a T rex to micro-mammal teeth and their contemporaries. Before this, he spent two years as collections manager at the University of Wyoming, where he designed the database he still uses. Cavigelli also does freelance fossil preparation in his private lab for private collectors and academic paleontologists. He has been on paleontological expeditions to Mongolia, Niger, Tanzania, Alaska, and North Dakota.

October’s study will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, beginning at 7 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Programs take place in the Africa-Arctic Room in the museum. For more information, call 307-235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.

The Werner Wildlife Study Series will take a three-month break, November through January and return on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Halloween Show and Escape Room at Stage III

Check in to Stage III’s newest Escape Room, where weary travelers may get a longer rest than they planned on. Can you find the stolen cash and get out of your motel room before Norman Bates comes to “welcome” you? Teams of up to six players search for clues and solve the puzzles in order to escape in one hour or less. The team with the fastest time wins six tickets to Stage III’s next show plus a round of drinks at Backwards Distilling. You’d be psycho to miss this room that goes along with Stage III’s production of the comic Hitchcock spoof Wrong Window! “Escape from Bates Motel” offers sessions from Oct. 15 to 31, and is sponsored by Backwards Distilling Company.

The perfect complement to the escape room is Wrong Window! In this knee-slapper comedy, four people see suspicious activity through the window of the apartment across the courtyard. They’re sure a murder was committed, but the police don’t believe them … and then the dead body starts turning up in unexpected places.

Wrong Window! plays Oct. 14 to 30 and is sponsored by Kitchen Connections and produced with support from the Wyoming Arts Council. Reserve your tickets for both events online at stageiiitheatre.org.

Architectural tours and lectures

AIA Wyoming, a Chapter of the American Institute of Architects will be hosting architectural tours or lectures led by Wyoming Architects which will take place in communities throughout the State. This is a free program that is open to the public to educate Wyoming communities about the role of Architects and Architecture in their lives. This statewide event is in conjunction with World Architecture Month observed during October by National AIA.

In Casper, Stateline No. 7 Architects will be giving a design presentation on the recently completed Thyra Thomson Office Building.

They will explain in detail the process of the entire project from the initial need of the State, programming and combining of multiple agencies into one building, and everything through design and construction.

The presentation will take place in the Round House Conference Room on the third floor in the Thyra Thomson Office Building, 444 West Collins Drive on Oct. 27, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

AIA Wyoming

AIA Wyoming represents professional architects and allied members throughout Wyoming, providing the architectural community with resources and relationships necessary to improve the quality of the built environment. This organization is the voice of the profession of architecture in Wyoming, serving our members, advancing their values, and providing resources for the design of livable, sustainable places for our citizens. They are dedicated to serving their members, related professionals, and the general public. Membership is open to anyone with a professional or personal interest in architecture and the creation of, or the appreciation for, the built environment. (http://www.aia-wyoming.org/)

‘Misery’ at Casper Theater Company

Casper Theater Company will present “Misery” adopted from the Stephen King novel, on Oct. 21-23, 28-30. The play will be presented at 735 CY, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net for credit card purchases, the Bluebird Café, (formally the Cheese Barrel) at 544 S. Center, or the Casper Senior Center 1831 E. 4th St for cash or check only.

“Misery” is the story of Paul Sheldon, a famous novelist, who’s car crashes in the middle of the winter on a Colorado highway. Annie Wilkes, his biggest fan, just happens to see his car go off the road in a winter storm, and rescues him, takes him to her home, and nurses him back to health.

However, Annie has a history. During her nursing career, she was accused of killing patients in several hospitals where she worked. Paul has written several novels about Misery Chastain, and Annie has purchased and read all eight of them. Will he write another novel while in Annie’s care while he recovers?

Will she like it? You really need to find out. We hope you will join us the last two weekends in October for our production of “Misery.”

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017 issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.