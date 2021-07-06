Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

Creative Aging Series: Watercolor A to Z

We are excited to be offering arts-based programming specifically to enrich the lives of older adults (55+) in Natrona County through the Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries Project. The program begins July 10 and goes through August 28, every Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Watercolor A to Z is an art program that will take your watercolor skills from the very basics to the mastery of the medium. Start with a drawn composition and work your way into color.

Space will be limited, so please sign up to guarantee your spot. Participants will be expected to attend every class in the course series, so please do not sign up if you will miss more than one of the eight classes. Please let someone else have a chance to take the course. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

July take & make for adults